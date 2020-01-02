Taiwan senior military official missing after helicopter made emergency landing

Taiwan Air Force General Shen Yi-ming — Picture via facebook.com/General-Shen-Yi-ming

TAIPEI, Jan 2 — A senior Taiwanese military official is missing after a helicopter made an emergency landing in northern Taiwan, the island's defence ministry said today.

The defence ministry said a rescue mission was underway for the 13 people on board the helicopter, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island's chief of the general staff.

There people were still missing, including Shen, while several people were found alive, the ministry said, adding that a team has been dispatched for the rescue mission.

The crash came a week before a key election on January 11, when the democratic island is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections. — Reuters