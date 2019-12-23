Winners of world's richest lottery 'El Gordo' celebrate

Owner Jose Maria Nogales and his wife Paloma Rodriguez celebrate selling the winning ticket of the biggest prize in Spain's Christmas lottery 'El Gordo' (The Fat One) in Seville December 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Dec 23 — Winners of Spain's “El Gordo” lottery were celebrating yesterday after more than €2 billion (RM9.15 billion) were paid out as the lucky numbers were announced live on national television.

“El Gordo,” or “The Fat One,” is the world's richest lottery, paying out millions of euros every year to multiple winners.

A single lottery office in the resort town of Salou in the northeast Catalan region, shared out €320 million, Spanish television station TVE reported.

Such are the riches that can be won, Spaniards spent more than €2.9 billion on lottery tickets in the hope of getting lucky — three per cent more than the previous year, organisers said.

Children sang out the lucky numbers on the televised show.

The winners are often members of the same family or work colleagues, who pool together to buy a share of a ticket.

Thus if 10 people buy a share in a ticket which wins the top prize paid out, which is €4 million, then each will receive €400,000. — AFP