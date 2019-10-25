China blasts ‘arrogance and hypocrisy’ of US VP Pence speech

In a wide-ranging speech on US-China relations, US Vice President Mike Pence yesterday also lashed Beijing over its trading behaviour, assertive military posture and treatment of religious minorities. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Oct 25 — Beijing slammed US Vice President Mike Pence for his “arrogance and hypocrisy” today after he voiced support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters and accused the NBA of kowtowing to China.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing that the United States should “cease expressing irresponsible opinions”.

In a wide-ranging speech on US-China relations, Pence yesterday also lashed Beijing over its trading behaviour, assertive military posture and treatment of religious minorities.

Pence rebuked the NBA for “siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech” over a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey earlier this month that voiced support for demonstrations in Hong Kong.

China, a major basketball market, retaliated by ending sponsorships and cancelling broadcasts of two pre-season games held in the country.

Hua hit out at the US for losing “all trace of morality and trustworthiness” and urged the US to “cease actions that harm the relations and mutual trust between the two countries”. — AFP