Convicted British paedophile Richard Huckle, who abused Malaysian children found dead in UK prison

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Richard Huckle, a British national who was jailed in the UK for sex crimes against up to 200 children including Malaysians has been found stabbed to death in prison, according to media reports.

According to the BBC, Huckle was attacked in his cell at Full Sutton Prison in York, where he is currently serving 22 life sentences.

He was jailed back in 2016, after being arrested upon his return to the UK from Malaysia, where he had been living and sexually abusing children.

Huckle had pleaded guilty to 71 offences involving 22 children aged between six months and 12 years, between 2006 and 2014.

