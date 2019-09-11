Third Indonesian president BJ Habibie dies

File picture shows former Indonesian President BJ Habibie (left) and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during his visit to Habibie’s home in Jakarta May 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Sept 11 — Third Indonesian president Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie or BJ Habibie, died at the Gatot Sobroto Armed Forces Hospital due to various health problems faced.

According to his son, Thareq Kemal which was quoted by local media, the former president died at 6.01pm (West Indonesian time) after undergoing intensive treatment by a team from the Indonesian Presidential Doctors after being admitted to hospital since Sept 1.

BJ Habibie, 83, was the third Indonesian president, succeeding President Soeharto and held the post from May 21, 1998 to Oct 20, 1999.

Previously, in March 2018, BJ Habibie had also undergone intensive treatment in Munich, Germany due to various complications relating to the heart, liver and asphyxia. — Bernama