Report: ‘Potentially dangerous’ objects found in northern Russia after accident

Two people were killed August 8, 2019 in an explosion at a military base used for missile tests in the town of Nyonoska, in the far north of Russia, the defence ministry said in a statement to news agencies. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, Sept 6 — Potentially dangerous objects have been found in an area of northern Russia where an accident that released radiation occurred last month, Interfax news agency reported today, citing regional authorities.

A test at a military site on August 8 caused a brief rise in radiation levels in the nearby city of Severodvinsk. Russia’s state weather agency subsequently said it had found the radioactive isotopes of strontium, barium and lanthanum in test samples.

There are no factors that pose a threat to life and health of the population in the area, the administration of Severodvinsk, a town in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region, said in a statement quoted by Interfax. — Reuters