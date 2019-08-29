Suspect in Singapore’s Orchard Towers murder case jumps bail, warrant of arrest issued

Tan Hong Sheng, 22, was meant to turn up in court today, but did not show up and remains uncontactable. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 — One of the seven individuals charged for their involvement in an alleged murder at Orchard Towers last month has jumped bail, a district court heard today.

Tan Hong Sheng, 22, was among three of the accused who had their murder charges reduced to consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

Tan was meant to turn up in court today, but did not show up and remains uncontactable. His mother lodged a police report three days ago and a warrant of arrest has been issued against Tan, his lawyer Josephus Tan told the court.

Josephus Tan added that he will continue representing Tan until he is arrested. Tan’s mother was given two days to find her son, and was ordered to turn up for a show cause hearing on October 9 to explain what happened and why the bail amount of S$15,000 (RM45,621) should not be forfeited.

The other two men whose charges were reduced are Loo Boon Chong, 25, and Chan Jia Xing, 26. They will return to court on September 12.

Tan’s, Loo’s and Chan’s charge under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act carries a maximum jail term of three years, and at least six strokes of the cane.

The other four accused persons still face a charge that carries the death penalty — committing murder with common intention.

They are Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22, Joel Tan Yun Sheng, 26, Ang Da Yuan, 26, and Tan Sen Yang, 27. They could not be offered bail due to the nature of the charge.

All seven individuals were first charged on July 4 after the victim, 31-year-old Satheesh Noel Gobidass, died in Tan Tock Seng Hospital following a fight in the building.

Court documents show that the alleged murder happened at about 6.30am on July 2. Satheesh was found lying motionless in a pool of blood at the entrance of Orchard Towers. ― TODAY