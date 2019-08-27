Singapore police search for man in suspected child abuse case after unconscious baby left at SGH

A man, whose girlfriend was arrested for suspected child abuse, handed an unconscious six-month-old baby to a nurse at Singapore General Hospital. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 — A police search is underway for a 28-year-old man who fled after handing an unconscious six-month-old baby to a nurse at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Saturday (August 24).

The man is the boyfriend of the baby's mother, 28, who has been arrested for suspected child abuse and drug-related offences, the police said in a media statement yesterday.

The police did not state how they found the mother. They were alerted to the case at about 1.40pm on Saturday after the man left the baby at SGH, and immediately began searching for him.

They intercepted his car along Jalan Bukit Merah towards Lower Delta Road, where he then fled on foot.

Suspected drug-related paraphernalia was later found in the man's car.

The police are looking for the man to assist in their investigations, which are ongoing. ― TODAY