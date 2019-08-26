Pilot presumed dead in Spanish military plane crash

MADRID, Aug 26 — A military flight instructor was presumed dead after his plane crashed today at sea off the southeastern coast of Spain, the air force said.

The C-101 -- the same aircraft used by Spain’s air force Eagle Patrol aerobatics team—was on a training flight when it crashed near the resort of La Manga, the defence ministry said.

On board was a flight instructor who “was able to eject before the plane crashed in the sea”.

But in a tweet, the air force said “everything indicates that our colleague... has died,” saying “remains” had been found that needed to be examined by forensics.

A video filmed by a witness and posted on Twitter shows a small aircraft falling at a near vertical before trying to straighten up and hurtling into the water.

Emergency services said a search and rescue mission had been set up which includes the air force, navy, firefighters and coastguards. — AFP