Singapore has no plans to lower voting age to 18, says minister

Singapore parliament heard on August 5, 2019 that the government has no plans to lower the voting age from its current 21 years. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 — The government has no plans to lower the voting age to 18 years old, said Singapore Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing in parliament yesterday.

Chan was replying on behalf of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to a question filed by Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Lim Wee Kiak. He had asked if there will be a review of the eligible voting age for Singaporeans and what the considerations for retaining the current voting age of 21 are.

At the weekend, Tan Cheng Bock, the founder of the Progress Singapore Party, called for the voting age to be lowered to 18 at his party’s launch, among several other proposals.

Tan, a former presidential candidate and one-time MP with the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), noted that 18 is the predominant voting age around the world.

It is also the voting age adopted by all the member states of the Association of South-east Asian Nations, except Singapore, where the voting age is 21.

In his written reply to Lim’s question, Chan said that about 130,000 youths would become eligible to vote if the voting age were lowered.

Explaining the rationale to set the voting age at 21, Chan said that the government adopts a “graduated approach” in setting the various legal ages at which an individual can undertake different responsibilities.

“A person’s rights and responsibilities gradually increase as one matures, until the common law age of majority of 21, when a person comes of age to make decisions as an adult and engages in activities that involve significant personal responsibility,” Chan said.

“Voting in elections involves making serious choices, which requires experience and maturity. Voters elect the president who exercises the custodial and veto powers under the constitution. Voters also choose their MP and, in so doing, decide on the group of individuals who will eventually form the government.”

While the government has no plans to lower the voting age currently, Chan said it recognises that there are many youths who want a voice in national matters.

He said that there are channels and platforms, such as the SG Youth Action Plan, for youths to express their views and propose policy ideas. — TODAY