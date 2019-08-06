Man charged with flying drone without permit at open field near two Singapore aerodromes

Homen Wong, 20, was charged in a Singapore court for flying a drone over an open field near Sengkang LRT Station without a valid permit August 6, 2019. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 — A 20-year-old man in Singapore was charged in court today for flying a drone recreationally without a valid permit.

Court documents showed that Homen Wong allegedly flew the drone in the afternoon of February 8 last year, at the open field next to Sengkang LRT Station.

The field is situated within five kilometres of two aerodromes — Seletar Airport and Paya Lebar Air Base.

Wong is accused of operating a 0.74kg DJI Mavic Pro unmanned aircraft without a Class 2 activity permit.

Wong told the court that he intends to plead guilty to the charge, and he will return to court on September 3.

If convicted under the Air Navigation Order, he could be fined up to S$20,000 (RM60,370). Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to 15 months, or fined up to S$40,000, or both.

Last month, two men became the first individuals prosecuted here for flying drones without a permit near an airbase.

Ed Chen Junyuan, 37, and Tay Miow Seng, 40, were charged in court on July 5 for allegedly flying drones recreationally at an open field in Punggol, which is within 5km of the Paya Lebar Air Base. Their case is still pending.

So far, only a construction firm has been dealt with in court for a similar offence.

The Singapore arm of LT Sambo, a civil engineering company that primarily deals with bridge, tunnel, viaduct and elevated highway construction, was fined S$9,000 last month for flying a DJI Phantom drone along Marine Parade Road in 2017 for business purposes without a permit.

The company had been carrying out underground foundation works for an MRT development project, and wanted to capture aerial footage of the vicinity for its construction work plan. — TODAY