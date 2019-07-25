Singapore cleaner finds toy grenade, leaves it near fire hydrant, gets S$4,500 fine

Elankovan Marimuthu (pic) repositioned a toy grenade he found while cleaning, and 39 police officers and eight military personnel were deployed to determine if the toy posed a threat to public safety. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 25 — When a cleaner found a toy grenade lying near a fire hydrant in Istana Park, he decided to reposition it upright — because he wanted to see how the public would react to it.

For that act on November 3, 2017, Elankovan Marimuthu, who now works as a senior machine operator, was fined S$4,500 (RM13,571) yesterday.

The 59-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to one charge of causing alarm under the Protection from Harassment Act, which carries a maximum fine of S$5,000.

District Judge May Mesenas told him it was “fortunate the prosecution has reduced the charge, or you would have received a custodial sentence.”

He was previously charged under the United Nations Act with intending to induce a false belief in people that the toy grenade was likely to explode and cause personal injury or damage to property.

It is not known who had placed the toy near the fire hydrant.

District Judge Mesenas also told Elankovan: “This is a lesson learned for you that you should not take this lightly after this incident, look at what happened, the public resources that had to be expended.”

When the incident was reported, the police had to close Penang Lane to traffic for half an hour and partially cordon it off for 45 minutes. A number of people called the police hotline complaining of traffic congestion.

The police also sealed off the surroundings at the junction of Penang Road and Penang Lane for about an hour, near the Singapore Shopping Centre, while officers examined the object.

The court heard yesterday that as part of his job duties, Elankovan cleaned the Istana Park and surrounding areas.

On November 3, 2017, at about 7am, he was doing his job when he came across the toy grenade, which was lying on its side. He used a pair of tongs to lift the item upright, then left it there.

A few hours later, at about 2pm, two motorists at the junction of Penang Lane and Orchard Road noticed it near the fire hydrant. One of them called the police.

In total, 39 police officers and eight Singapore Armed Forces personnel from the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group were deployed to determine if the toy grenade posed a threat to public safety.

Police officers also checked surrounding areas such as Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station.

About three hours later at 5pm, the authorities established that it was a toy grenade. Penang Lane was then reopened to the public.

Elankovan was found at the Istana Park the next morning, after closed-circuit television footage showed him positioning the item. He admitted to his offence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran sought the fine that was imposed, saying it was “not unreasonable to characterise his acts as irresponsible.”

“In today’s security climate, the authorities always take every threat seriously especially since it occurred in an area considered sensitive,” the prosecutor added.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Rajan Supramaniam said that Elankovan is not highly educated, and was given the Best Cleaner Award in 2012. The lawyer also noted that his client “was regarded as a trusted and reliable employee.” — TODAY