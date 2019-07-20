China dismisses ‘groundless’ US report that it conducts influence operations in Singapore

The Chinese embassy in Singapore. — Screen capture via Google Map/TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 20 — China’s embassy in Singapore has slammed a recent report by a United States think tank — which highlights channels for China’s “influence operations” in Singapore — as allegations that are “groundless and distorted from truth”.

In a statement by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Singapore, posted on its Facebook page yesterday, an embassy spokesperson said that the report “is absurd, but the purpose is clear”.

“That is to alienate the friendship of our two peoples and hinder normal exchanges between the two countries.”

The spokesperson added: “The exchanges and co-operation between China and Singapore in various fields, including economy, trade and people-to-people ties, reflect the amicable relations between the two countries and are attributed to the joint efforts by the two governments and all sectors of societies.”

China’s response came days after the Singapore media reported on the think tank article, which was authored by Russell Hsiao, executive director of the Global Taiwan Institute, and produced by Washington-based research institute The Jamestown Foundation as part of its China Brief publication.

The piece on Singapore is part of a recent series on the topic. In China Brief’s June 26 issue, Hsiao wrote about China’s “covert influence” in Japan.

The report stated that China is using various channels — cultural organisations, clan associations, business associations and youth programmes — to engage in “influence operations” in Singapore.

“Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda efforts in Singapore that flow through these organisations aim to promote the narrative of a ‘greater China’ — one that includes all people of Chinese descent, irrespective of nationality — and therefore, one in which ethnic Chinese persons of all nationalities should show affinity and loyalty towards the Chinese state represented by the People’s Republic of China (PRC)”, said the report.

It added: “The CCP’s fundamental purpose, therefore, is to impose a Chinese identity on Singapore so that it will align more closely with the PRC’s expanding interests.”

In its riposte, the Chinese embassy’s spokesperson said: “The unique connections in history and culture between China and Singapore, a natural advantage in promoting bilateral co-operation, are unfortunately taken by someone as an excuse for attack, thus hurting not only China but also Singapore.

“Lies are lies. The more they are repeated, the more nonsense they are.”

When it comes to the development of China-Singapore relations, a healthy social and public opinion environment is essential, said the spokesperson.

“It is our common aspiration and shared responsibility of all, including the media.”

Pointing out that Singapore is a “friendly neighbour” of China, the spokesperson said that “we are pleased to see Singapore’s achievements of exchanges and co-operation with all countries”.

The spokesperson added: “We respect Singapore as a multi-cultural and multi-religious state and will remain committed to developing friendly relations with Singapore on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit. This serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the two countries and their peoples.” — TODAY