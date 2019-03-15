Singapore strongly condemns terrorist attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Grieving members of the public following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 15 — Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attacks at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque in Christchurch today, which led to multiple deaths and injuries, said the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

“There can be no justification for such attacks against civilians at the two mosques. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and bereaved families, and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement here.

Thus far, MFA said there were no Singaporeans injured in the shooting incidents.

According to media reports, the mass shootings had claimed the lives of at least 49 people and injured dozens more.

Meanwhile, Singapore President Halimah Yacob, in her letter to Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Patsy Reddy, said she was appalled to learn of the attacks.

“On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, and wish those injured a swift recovery,” she said.

Halimah said Singapore strongly condemned this senseless act of violence against innocent civilians at places of worship and reaffirmed its solidarity with New Zealand in the fight against terrorism.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with New Zealand during this difficult time,” she said.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had also written to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern.

“I was shocked to learn of the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019. Precious, innocent lives were lost, and many were injured,” he said in the letter.

On behalf of the government of Singapore, Lee also conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and the people of New Zealand.

“Singapore strongly condemns this vicious and mindless act of terror. This heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and hatred.

“We must not allow such acts to divide our societies. Singapore stands in solidarity with New Zealand in the fight against terrorism. I am confident that under your leadership, New Zealand will stay resilient and united during this difficult time,” said Lee.

Both letters were appended to Bernama. — Bernama