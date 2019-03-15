New Zealand police evacuate neighbourhood amid mosque attack probe

The New Zealand national flag is flown at half-mast on a Parliament building in Wellington on March 15, 2019, after a shooting incident in Christchurch. — AFP pic

CHRISTCHURCH, March 15 — New Zealand police investigating today’s mosque massacre in Christchurch have evacuated residents living near a property in the city of Dunedin that they believe is linked to the attacks, officials said.

Police said the property, located some 350km from Christchurch, was “of interest” in relation to the mosque attacks which left 49 dead.

“Evacuations of properties in the immediate area have taken place as a precaution,” police said in a statement. They did not provide further details.

Police earlier reported that two explosive devices had been found in a vehicle used by the gunman who carried out the attacks on the two mosques which also left 48 injured. The devices were disabled.

The gunman was arrested by police, who also took two other men into custody. It was not immediately known what their link may have been to Dunedin, about a four-and-a-half hour drive south of Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island. — AFP