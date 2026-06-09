JUNE 9 — Every year, June marks Cancer Immunotherapy Awareness Month — a global effort to increase public understanding of one of the most promising advances in modern cancer treatment.

Unlike conventional therapies that directly target tumours, immunotherapy works by empowering the body’s own immune system to recognise and fight cancer cells. Over the past decade, immunotherapy has transformed cancer care worldwide, offering new hope to patients with cancers that were once difficult to treat.

However, while scientific progress continues rapidly, public understanding of immunotherapy often remains limited. One of the biggest challenges in cancer awareness is combating misinformation and widespread myths. In today’s digital era, misleading health information can spread rapidly online, creating confusion and fear.

This highlights the importance of evidence-based science communication led by healthcare professionals and researchers to debunk common misconceptions:

The “Natural” Myth: Many believe that because immunotherapy uses the body’s own cells, it is a “natural” treatment without side effects. In reality, while it avoids the hair loss typically seen in chemotherapy, it can cause unique immune-related side effects where the body’s defenses become overactive.

The “Universal Cure” Myth: While revolutionary, immunotherapy is not yet a “silver bullet” for every patient. Factors like the Tumour Microenvironment (TME) can shield certain cancers, particularly solid tumours—from immune attack. This is exactly why ongoing research into enhancing CAR-T cells or CAR-NK cells are so vital.

As researchers in cancer immunology, we believe science should not remain confined within laboratories or academic journals. Scientific discoveries achieve their greatest impact when knowledge reaches the public. — Pexels pic

The “Last Resort” Myth: There is a common misconception that immunotherapy is only for terminal cases. In fact, it is increasingly being used as a primary, first-line treatment to provide long-term protection and “immune memory” against cancer recurrence.

This is why cancer awareness programmes remain essential. Behind every public health campaign, educational talk, or community outreach activity is a dedicated team working to bridge the gap between scientific discoveries and public understanding. Organising these programmes requires months of planning, collaboration, and commitment from researchers, clinicians, students, and volunteers.

In addition to local outreach efforts, our experience in organising community engagement activities through laboratory tours with Cancer Research UK has provided valuable insight into how scientific communication can be made more accessible and impactful. Observing how researchers open their laboratories to the public, explain ongoing experiments, and engage visitors directly with real scientific work has been particularly inspiring. We are actively working towards adapting and implementing similar lab tour–based outreach initiatives in Northern Malaysia to strengthen public understanding of cancer research and immunology.

Cancer awareness initiatives are not simply about distributing pamphlets or setting up booths. They are about making complex medical science understandable and accessible to communities. Topics such as early detection, prevention, cancer screening, and emerging therapies like immunotherapy must be communicated clearly to help the public make informed health decisions.

As researchers in cancer immunology, we believe science should not remain confined within laboratories or academic journals. Scientific discoveries achieve their greatest impact when knowledge reaches the public.

In conjunction with Cancer Immunotherapy Awareness Month in June, our team has been actively involved in outreach and education initiatives aimed at increasing awareness about cancer immunotherapy and the role of the immune system in fighting cancer. At Pusat Kanser Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Universiti Sains Malaysia, we are also honoured that our project has received funding support from the British Society for Immunology (BSI) under the Communication and Engagement Grant. This reflects the growing international recognition of the importance of immunology education.

We are incredibly grateful for the invaluable support of the National Cancer Council (MAKNA), who have championed this BSI-funded initiative by sending dedicated volunteers and cancer survivors to participate, bridging the gap between science and lived experience. Furthermore, our close collaboration with Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Bertam, alongside the active participation of key national institution including the Malaysian Stem Cell Registry (MSCR), National Institutes of Health (NIH)— underscores the unified, academic and national effort required to advance healthcare literacy in Malaysia.

Importantly, these programmes are not only educational — they are deeply human. Conversations with cancer survivors, caregivers, patients, and families often remind organisers that awareness campaigns are ultimately about people, not just statistics. A simple discussion about symptoms, screening, or treatment options may encourage someone to seek medical attention earlier or feel less afraid of discussing cancer openly.

Cancer awareness also inspires future generations. Many students attending outreach programmes become interested in science, immunology, and biomedical research after realising how research can directly impact human lives. As immunotherapy continues to reshape the future of cancer treatment, public awareness must grow alongside scientific advancement. Education empowers communities, reduces stigma, encourages early detection, and helps society better understand the evolving landscape of cancer care.

Scientific breakthroughs may begin in laboratories, but meaningful impact happens when knowledge reaches people.

And sometimes, awareness itself can become a powerful form of hope.

*The author is from Pusat Kanser Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Universiti Sains Malaysia, and she can be contacted at [email protected]

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.