KUALA TERENGGANU, July 26 — A 52-year-old electrical wiring contractor lost RM50,400 after falling victim to a fake government tender offer scam.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim received an email on July 14 containing a quotation request for the installation of solar LED street lights purportedly under a special local authority allocation.

The victim was later contacted by a suspect impersonating a Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) staff member, who offered him a contract to supply three portable power generators priced at RM16,800 each.

“The suspect then introduced an accomplice who claimed to be a supplier to facilitate the purchase.

“The victim, who believed the offer was genuine, made two payments totalling RM50,400 to two separate bank accounts on July 23 using business funds. He became suspicious after failing to contact the suspects afterwards,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim lodged a police report yesterday after realising he had been cheated. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama