APRIL 20 — The fragile ceasefire in West Asia should not be mistaken for the return of stability.

It is a pause imposed by exhaustion, recalibration, and the limits of escalation — not reconciliation.

From a realist perspective, cease-fires do not resolve conflicts; they merely suspend them until the balance of power shifts again.

What is unfolding is not peace, but a transition into a more calculated phase of strategic competition.

A police personnel walks past posters highlighting Pakistan’s mediation of Iran’s peace talks, at the Red Zone area in Islamabad April 18, 2026. — AFP pic

Iran, under sustained pressure from the United States, is not seeking decisive confrontation.

Instead, it is pursuing a strategy of attrition — one rooted in time, geography, and asymmetric leverage.

Its control over access and influence in the Strait of Hormuz provides it with a structural advantage.

This is not about closing the strait outright, which would invite overwhelming retaliation, but about maintaining the credible threat of disruption.

That threat alone alters the calculations of every major power.

The United States, for its part, is caught between deterrence and overextension.

It seeks to constrain Iran’s capabilities and revenue streams without becoming trapped in another protracted conflict.

Yet the projection of power into a contested maritime environment exposes American assets to risk.

The presence of naval forces, surveillance systems, and forward deployments signals strength, but also reveals vulnerability. In realist terms, power projection invites counter-measures.

This is where the role of China and Russia becomes decisive. Neither seeks direct confrontation with the United States in West Asia.

Instead, both operate through strategic buffering. China, as a major consumer of regional resources, has a vested interest in ensuring that Iran remains functional and connected to global markets.

Its approach is economic and diplomatic — providing enough support to sustain Iran without crossing thresholds that would provoke direct confrontation with Washington.

Russia’s calculus is different but complementary.

It benefits from any scenario in which the United States is drawn into sustained engagement across multiple theatres.

By maintaining ties with Iran, Russia contributes to a diffusion of American strategic focus.

This is classical balance-of-power behaviour: not defeating the adversary outright, but stretching its commitments until its relative advantage is diluted.

The result is a triangular configuration defined by competition without resolution. The United States applies pressure but avoids escalation.

Iran resists but avoids collapse. China and Russia sustain the environment in which this equilibrium of tension can persist.

Such a configuration is inherently unstable, but not necessarily explosive. It produces a condition best described as managed confrontation — where all parties accept a degree of risk but seek to avoid crossing red lines that would trigger uncontrollable escalation.

In this context, the ceasefire is not an endpoint but an instrument.

It allows each actor to reassess, reposition, and prepare for the next phase.

Iran uses the pause to consolidate internally and reinforce external linkages.

The United States uses it to recalibrate its strategy and test the limits of coercion.

China and Russia use it to deepen their influence without direct exposure.

The strategic logic underpinning this situation is clear. Iran does not need to win; it needs to endure.

The United States does not need to defeat Iran outright; it needs to prevent it from altering the regional balance decisively.

China and Russia do not need to intervene directly; they need only ensure that the contest remains prolonged and inconclusive.

This is the essence of a war of attrition adapted to the 21st century — fought not only through military means, but through economic pressure, diplomatic manoeuvring, and control over critical geographies.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to this contest. It is not merely a transit route, but a strategic lever.

Control, or even the perception of control, over such a choke-point confers disproportionate influence.

In realist terms, geography is destiny — but only when it can be translated into leverage. Iran understands this well. The Strait of Hormuz is a choke-point.

Besides, its mountainous terrain is in and of itself a barrier to outright invasion from the United States.

The broader international system provides little basis for optimism.

It is increasingly characterised by fragmentation, competing spheres of influence, and the erosion of shared norms.

None of the great powers possess any ability to stop the war between the US and Iran.

In such an environment, conflicts are less likely to be resolved decisively and more likely to persist as ongoing contests of endurance.

There is also a psychological dimension to this equilibrium. A fragile ceasefire creates the illusion of de-escalation.

But this illusion can be strategically useful.

It lowers immediate tensions while allowing underlying competition to continue.

For policymakers, the danger lies in misreading this pause as stability.

From a realist standpoint, the key variable is not intention, but capability. Indeed, power and nothing else but power alone.

None of the major actors involved has relinquished its core objectives.

Iran seeks regime survival and strategic autonomy.

The United States seeks to maintain its dominance and prevent adversarial consolidation.

China and Russia seek to reshape the balance of power in ways that reduce American primacy.

These objectives are incompatible. As such, the current ceasefire cannot produce a durable settlement.

It can only delay the next phase of competition.

April 22nd, therefore, is not a deadline in any meaningful sense.

It is a waypoint — a moment at which the trajectory of the conflict may become more visible, but not necessarily more predictable.

Whether hostilities resume immediately or remain contained, the underlying dynamics will continue to exert pressure on the international system.

In a world defined by power rather than principle, stability is always contingent.

Ceasefires are tactical, not permanently transformative, one must remember.

Such as the end of the US occupation in Vietnam in 1975 led to a new era, Iran will not allow to be dominated in less than two months.

This war between the United States and Israel against Iran will continue to shape West Asia for many years to come.

They reflect the limits of what actors can achieve at a given moment, not the resolution of their differences.

The current pause in West Asia fits squarely within this logic. It is a temporary chaos shaped by mutual constraint, strategic calculation, and the enduring realities of power politics.

To interpret it otherwise is to misunderstand the nature of the system itself.

* Phar Kim Beng, PhD is the Professor of Asean Studies at International Islamic University of Malaysia and Director of Institute of International and Asean Studies (IINTAS).

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.