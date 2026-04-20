KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Major road closures will take effect in Bukit Bintang from next week as the city prepares for the World Labour Day Celebration cum Rain Rave Water Music Festival 2026, organisers have announced.

The three-day event, running from April 30 to May 2, 2026, is being held in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026 and is expected to draw large crowds to the bustling Golden Triangle district.

To facilitate setup, operations and ensure public safety, traffic management measures will be implemented in stages beginning 22 April.

Partial night closures (22–28 April)

From 22 to 28 April, Jalan Bukit Bintang will see partial lane closures between 11pm and 5am on weekdays, and from midnight to 7am on weekends.

Full daytime closure (29 April–2 May)

Jalan Bukit Bintang will be fully closed throughout the day from April 29 to May 2. Motorists will be diverted to Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Raja Chulan and Jalan Imbi.

Authorities are urging the public to use public transport, with MRT, LRT and Monorail services set to operate at increased capacity throughout the festival period. Visitors are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.