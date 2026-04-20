KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A rare constitutional and adat dispute in Negeri Sembilan has thrust the state’s unique traditional system into the national spotlight.

At the centre of the controversy are the Undang Yang Empat, or the four ruling chiefs whose roles, powers and selection processes differ significantly from the royal systems in other Malaysian states.

Here is a breakdown of who they are, how the system works, and why it matters in the current crisis.

What are the Undang?

Negeri Sembilan is the only state in Malaysia that practices Adat Perpatih, a Minangkabau-derived system rooted in matrilineal customs.

Under this system, the state is divided into traditional territories known as luak. Four of these are considered primary:

Sungai Ujong

Jelebu

Johol

Rembau

Each is headed by an Undang, making up the Undang Yang Empat – the highest-ranking adat leaders in the state.

In short, they are the customary chiefs who play a decisive role in the state’s royal institution, but they are not a monarch.

How are Undang selected?

Unlike hereditary monarchies, the Undang are not chosen through direct father-to-son succession.

Instead, their appointment follows a layered adat hierarchy:

Anak buah (clan members) select

Buapak (sub-clan heads), who select-Lembaga (clan leaders), who then appoint

The Undang

Selection is also guided by Adat Perpatih, meaning lineage is traced through the maternal line, although leadership roles are held by men chosen from eligible noble families within each luak.

What powers do they have?

The Undang’s most significant constitutional role is selecting the Yang di-Pertuan Besar (YDPB) of Negeri Sembilan.

Under the state constitution:

The YDPB must be elected by the Undang Yang Empat

The candidate must be a male Malay Muslim

He must be a legitimate patrilineal descendant of Raja Radin ibni Raja Lenggang

If no suitable direct heir exists, the Undang may choose from a broader pool of male relatives, including brothers, uncles, or nephews.

Beyond appointments, the Undang:

Sit in the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang, the highest adat council

Advise on matters of custom and royal institution

Hold the authority, under certain provisions, to remove a ruler if deemed to have compromised the dignity of the throne

How does this differ from other states?

Most Malaysian rulers inherit their positions through strict hereditary succession.

Negeri Sembilan is different.

Its ruler is elected, not automatically crowned, making it the only monarchy in Malaysia with an elective system rooted in custom.

This system dates back to Minangkabau traditions and was formalised in the state constitution in 1959, though its origins go back centuries.

In 1967, following the death of Tuanku Munawir, his son Tuanku Muhriz, the current ruler, was bypassed as he was then only 19, the Edge reported.

The Undang instead elected his uncle, Tuanku Ja’afar, who went on to reign for over four decades until 2008.

Upon Tuanku Ja’afar’s death, the Undang revisited that earlier decision and elected Tuanku Muhriz as Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

What changed over time?

Before colonial rule, Undang wielded broader governing powers within their territories.

However, British administration in the late 19th century introduced a modern bureaucratic system, reducing their authority mainly to:

Adat (customary law)

Religion

Ceremonial roles

Today, Negeri Sembilan operates with two parallel systems:

Modern political administration (districts, state government) Traditional adat structure (luak, Undang, clan hierarchy)

How does this relate to the current crisis?

The present dispute centres on Datuk Mubarak Dohak, the Undang of Sungai Ujong, whose removal in 2025 has been contested, according to Malaysiakini.

Despite his reported dismissal by local adat authorities, and later acknowledged in a Dewan Keadilan dan Undang meeting, Mubarak has continued to assert his position.

On April 19, he and three other Undang issued two dramatic proclamations:

Declaring the removal of the incumbent Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir Naming Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar as the new ruler

According to a Malaysiakini report, the move followed what the Undang described as an internal inquiry conducted on March 5 into alleged breaches in the discharge of royal duties, which they claimed were deliberate and had brought disrepute to the institution.

This move hinges on constitutional provisions that allow at least three Undang to exercise powers related to the appointment or removal of the ruler.

However, the situation is complicated by questions over Mubarak’s legitimacy as Undang to remove the ruler following his earlier removal

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has since rejected the attempt, saying it carries no legal validity.