DENGKIL, 20 April 2026 – The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), through the Atomic Energy Department, has responded to claims of a cancer cluster at the Nuclear Medicine Unit of the University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM).

In a statement, the department has confirmed that the Medical Radiation Regulatory Division (BKRP) of the Ministry of Health conducted an investigation into the alleged cancer cluster at PPUM.

The investigation found no critical radiation safety compliance issues that could be linked to the alleged cancer cluster at the unit.

Under the Atomic Energy Act 1984 (Act 304) and the Atomic Energy Licensing (Amendment) Act 2025 (A1779), the licensing authority for radioactive materials, nuclear materials and radiation generators for non-medical purposes is the Director General of the Atomic Energy Department (Atom Malaysia). For medical purposes, the licensing authority is the Director General of Health, Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM).

Atom Malaysia and BKRP remain committed to ensuring the safety of radiation workers and the public.

Strict action as provided under Act 304 will be taken against any individual or licensee who fails to comply with Act 304, its regulations and licence conditions.