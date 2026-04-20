PUTRAJAYA, April 20 — The National Audit Department (JAN) has strongly denied any involvement in activities requesting payments for audit verification, fund releases, or the issuance of certificates, as claimed in letters and advertisements that have recently gone viral.

In a statement today, JAN said it views the existence of forged documents using the department’s name and identity seriously, particularly in the context of audit matters and payment claims for an ‘External Audit Clearance Certificate’ (EACC).

“JAN also confirms that the viral letter is a forgery, including the unauthorised use of the name and signature of a department officer,” the statement read.

Following this, JAN has lodged a police report regarding the misuse of its identity and the falsification of documents to facilitate further action by the authorities.

The department advised the public not to be deceived and to refrain from making any payments to parties claiming to represent JAN for audit purposes or the issuance of certificates.

The public is also urged to remain vigilant against any misuse of the department’s name. — Bernama