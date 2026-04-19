SIBU, April 19 — Preserving the Melanau language and identity is crucial to ensure it is not lost among the younger generation, said Sarawak Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

He said efforts to document the language, including the development of a digital dictionary, are an important step in ensuring Melanau words and expressions remain accessible.

“This effort is important so that the language gap and differences in speech can be reduced and better understood, especially by the younger generation,” he said when officiating at the Sibu Melanau Association (PMS) Berlanggar Meja dinner at Larizwa Riz’s Grand Hall here.

Len Talif acknowledged that many younger members of the Melanau community are no longer fluent in their native language, underscoring the need to strengthen preservation efforts.

On infrastructure development, he said the construction of bridges across the Rajang River had transformed connectivity for communities once separated by the river.

“Although some of us may stay elsewhere due to work, we should return to our roots to develop our own areas together.

“With a complete road network, we are no longer separated as before,” he said, adding that improved connectivity had strengthened social ties among communities.

Len Talif also noted that PMS, which was established in 1957, would celebrate its 70th anniversary next year, and urged that preparations begin early, with active youth involvement to ensure the association’s continuity.

He further highlighted the proposed development of Lebuk Melanau in Kuching, which will include facilities such as a hotel, hall and commercial spaces as part of efforts to strengthen and empower the community.

Also present were Len Talif’s wife Datin Asiah Awai, Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi and wife Maimunah Jaron, and PMS chairman Anis Ili. — The Borneo Post