MARCH 18 — In an era where information travels faster than verification, the figure of the “expert” has become both ubiquitous and dangerously unstable.

Expertise, once built through rigorous study, peer scrutiny, ethical fieldwork, and institutional accountability – is increasingly mimicked by individuals who lack the credentials and intellectual discipline that genuine expertise requires.

These “fake experts” now shape public discourse on issues ranging from public health to national security, with consequences that are not merely academic, but social, political, and potentially dangerous.

This problem is driven by the erosion of traditional gatekeeping.

Institutions such as universities, professional bodies, and peer-reviewed journals once distinguished informed analysis from speculation.

Today, however, social media platforms reward visibility over validity, and algorithms privilege engagement over accuracy.

In this environment, confidence is often mistaken for competence.

Fake experts thrive within this system.

They appropriate the language of scholarship, selectively cite literature, and present themselves as authoritative voices.

Their performance mimics expertise – technical vocabulary, polished delivery, and apparent familiarity with research – but lacks methodological rigour, sustained engagement with the literature, and accountability to scholarly communities.

A particularly troubling aspect is the misuse of academic referencing.

Some individuals claim ownership over ideas simply because they have invested effort in compiling or presenting them, reflecting a misplaced analogy to the “sweat of the brow” doctrine in copyright law, where protection may be justified by the labour expended.

However, extending this logic to academia is fundamentally flawed.

Scholarly authority is not earned through effort alone, nor does the compilation of existing literature confer ownership over ideas.

Academic credibility is instead grounded in original contribution, methodological integrity, verifiability, and engagement with existing scholarship.

It is produced through ethical fieldwork, robust data, critical analysis, and transparent citation, and strengthened through scrutiny – whether by peer review, institutional oversight, or validation by recognised experts.

Work that merely reproduces or repackages existing material without proper grounding cannot be elevated to expertise, regardless of the effort invested.

This is especially critical in fields such as criminology, counter-terrorism, and human trafficking, where credible knowledge must be rooted in empirical research, ethical engagement, and authoritative sources, including peer-reviewed scholarship and reports by government agencies, local authorities, and reputable international organisations.

These forms of knowledge are subject to accountability; algorithm-driven content is not.

The danger extends beyond misinformation.

Fake expertise undermines the epistemic foundations of governance and policy.

Decisions on national security, criminal justice, and public welfare require nuanced, evidence-based analysis.

When influenced by unqualified voices, the result may be ineffective or even harmful policy.

Even established institutions are not immune.

NGOs and INGOs, as well as media organisations, sometimes platform individuals as “experts” without rigorous verification of their credentials or experience.

Such uncritical amplification legitimises pseudo-expertise and misleads the public.

Over time, this erodes trust in genuine experts.

When all voices appear equally authoritative, audiences may retreat into scepticism, fuelling a broader crisis of trust in institutions and knowledge systems.

In some cases, fake experts are even mobilised to advance ideological agendas, providing a veneer of legitimacy to positions that would not withstand proper scrutiny.

Addressing this challenge requires stronger standards across sectors.

Media organisations must verify expertise more rigorously.

NGOs and INGOs must conduct proper due diligence.

Academic institutions must remain actively engaged in public discourse.

Above all, it is essential to reaffirm that expertise is not validated by visibility or effort, but by rigour, ethics, and accountability.

Ultimately, expertise is a form of social trust.

It is granted to those who adhere to disciplined methods and intellectual honesty.

Fake experts exploit this trust while evading its obligations.

In an age defined by complex challenges, from digital radicalisation to transnational crime, the cost of mistaking performance for expertise is profound.

If societies lose the ability to distinguish genuine knowledge from its imitation, decisions will be shaped not by evidence, but by persuasion – and persuasion, however compelling, is no substitute for truth.

* Haezreena Begum Abdul Hamid is a criminologist and senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Universiti Malaya, and can be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.