MARCH 7 — As Malaysia moves towards banning vaping products this year, it may be worth paying attention to what researchers in France have just concluded.

Last month, France’s national health authority released a major review on vaping. The agency, known as ANSES, studied hundreds of scientific papers on electronic cigarettes, including research involving thousands of users over many years. Its experts examined the chemicals produced by vaping, the health effects observed in users, and how these compare with traditional cigarettes.

Their conclusion was straightforward. Vaping sharply reduces exposure to many of the toxic and cancer-causing substances found in cigarette smoke. The reason is simple: without combustion, the levels of harmful substances inhaled by the user are significantly lower.

This does not mean vaping is risk-free. But the French experts say the health effects linked to vaping are generally less severe than those caused by smoking tobacco.

What makes this study particularly noteworthy is who carried it out. ANSES is not an industry group or a research body funded by tobacco companies. It is a French government’s agency responsible for assessing health risks related to food, the environment and the workplace. Its role is to review scientific evidence independently and provide advice to policymakers.

In other words, this is exactly the kind of institution governments rely on when making public health decisions.

In view of this, Malaysia needs to rethink its decision on a nationwide ban on vaping products. No one is questioning the government’s intention to protect the health of its people.

The author argues that Malaysia should reconsider a blanket vaping ban and instead adopt stricter regulation, as research cited from France suggests vaping may serve as a harm-reduction alternative for adult smokers. — Picture by Choo Choy May

But any policy decisions must be made based on facts and research and the findings from France suggest that banning vaping outright may not be the most sensible approach.

One important point raised by many public health experts worldwide is the concept of harm reduction. For adults who already smoke cigarettes, switching to vaping can significantly reduce their exposure to dangerous chemicals. If vaping disappears from the legal market entirely, some of these former smokers may simply return to cigarettes.That would be an unfortunate outcome. Cigarettes remain far more damaging.

Another concern is the risk of pushing the market underground. Malaysia is already dealing with illicit cigarettes and unregulated vape liquids, some of which have reportedly been mixed with other substances. A total ban may not eliminate demand. Instead, it could shift the trade further into the black market, where products are harder to monitor and control.

A better approach may be stricter regulation rather than prohibition. Malaysia already has laws governing smoking and vaping products. These could be strengthened and enforced more effectively. Authorities could tighten rules on sales to minors, regulate product standards more closely and crack down harder on illegal or adulterated vape liquids.

At the same time, clear public messaging can emphasise that vaping is meant for adult smokers looking for a better alternative, not for teenagers or non-smokers.

Public health policy is rarely simple but it would be wise to decide based on evidence, not instinct. When a government health authority like France’s ANSES concludes that vaping exposes users to far fewer toxic substances than cigarettes, that evidence deserves serious attention.

Malaysia should study the data carefully before adopting a policy that may ultimately push people back to the very product we are trying to eliminate.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.