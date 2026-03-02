Logo
Flight delay frustration mounts with some Malaysian umrah pilgrims arranging their return home after Malaysia Airlines’ repeated rescheduling due to the conflict in the Middle East. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 16 h ago

Stranded Malaysian umrah pilgrims opt to fly home at own expense after Malaysia Airlines delays Jeddah–KL flight

Batik Air cancelled its KL–Dubai flight scheduled for March 1, 2026 due to the closure of airspace in the Middle East region amid US-Israeli strikes. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 15 h ago

Batik Air pulls today’s KL–Dubai flight, offers passengers rebooking or refunds

Rubble and debris cover a destroyed vehicle following a missile strike on a neighbourhood of the Iranian capital Tehran on February 28, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 19 h ago

Iran’s top generals wiped out: Chief of staff, defence minister killed in US-Israel strike

President Donald Trump said Sunday the United States would hit Iran with ‘force that has never been seen before’ if the country retaliated against US and Israeli strikes that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. — AFP pic
World  / 19 h ago

Trump warns Iran: Hit back and we’ll unleash force like never before

People mourn the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes, at a square in Tehran on March 1, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 13 h ago

Iran divided: As some mourners weep in Tehran, others topple statues and dance in streets

A missile launched from Iran is intercepted, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Jerusalem, February 28, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 13 h ago

Iran brings war to Gulf’s doorstep with missile strikes on US allies, escalating conflict and hardening US-Arab alliance

A projectile falls over Dubai on February 28, 2026. — AFP pic
Malaysia  / 13 h ago

Fear, hugs and missile debris: Life for Malaysians in UAE amid Iran-US conflict

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said RM250,000 has been allocated to five schools in Teluk Intan to upgrade infrastructure and improve learning conditions. — Bernama file pic
Malaysia  / 18 h ago

Nga Kor Ming sets RM50,000 each for five Teluk Intan schools

Smoke rises after reported Iranian missile attacks, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, as seen from Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 16 h ago

Israel claims strikes wiped out half of Iran’s missile stockpile, halted production

Middle East airspace woes has forced Malaysia Airlines to extend Doha, Jeddah, Madinah suspension until March 4, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 16 h ago

Malaysia Airlines grounds all Doha, Jeddah and Medina flights until March 4 as Middle East conflict escalates

Two men and two women, aged between 29 and 40, have been remanded for between four and five days to facilitate investigations under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily harming a man with a weapon on February 25, 2026 at a mall on Jalan Kelawai in Penang. — Picture By Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 18 h ago

Jalan Kelawai mall attack: Penang police nab four after business spat turns bloody

Explosions from the interception of an Iranian projectile are seen in the sky over Dubai on March 1, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 17 h ago

Loud blasts and smoke reported in Saudi capital Riyadh amid regional escalation

KLIA is operating smoothly despite the Middle East tensions that triggered 26 flight cancellations on March 1, 2026. — Picture by Choo Choy May
Malaysia  / 15 h ago

Flight chaos from Middle East spares KLIA, terminals running steady despite cancellations

Victim Impact Statements were introduced in Malaysia under Section 183A of the Criminal Procedure Code in 2011 as part of legislative reforms. — Unsplash pic
Malaysia  / 3 h ago

How a victim impact statement can give victims a voice in court here in Malaysia beyond just the details of the crime

The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has ordered mosques and suraus in the state to hold special prayers for the safety of Islamic countries and Malaysians in affected regions. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 17 h ago

Pahang Sultan calls for special prayers statewide for safety of Middle East nations

