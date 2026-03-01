MARCH 1 — A recent Los Angeles Times article describes Generation Z as living in an “always on, always judged” environment, where even purchasing decisions are shaped by how they will appear online.

A handbag that appears repeatedly in photos makes more sense to them than a salad that disappears in one sitting. The logic reflects a generation that has grown up curating a visible identity.

Many employers read stories like this and conclude that Gen Z is overly concerned with image. I believe that interpretation misses a deeper point.

What the article highlights is that Gen Z has internalised the idea that life is public. Their social media presence is not separate from their identity; it forms part of it.

As one interviewee put it, social media functions as a resume. They operate with the awareness that what they do, buy and associate with is constantly subject to evaluation.

This mindset does not disappear when they enter the workplace.

If Gen Z spends to broadcast, they also work to broadcast. Their projects, employers and professional affiliations become part of their visible narrative.

The question for organisations is not whether this mentality exists, but how to respond constructively.

I often encourage employers to think in terms of a “working for broadcast” principle.

This does not mean encouraging employees to reveal confidential information or turning internal processes into marketing exercises.

It means recognising that younger employees understand their work contributes to their professional identity, and designing workplaces that can stand up to visibility.

In practical terms, this begins with meaningful exposure. Gen Z employees want to be associated with work that has substance.

They want to be able to describe what they contributed to, what impact was achieved and what they learned in the process.

If their roles feel administrative or disconnected from tangible outcomes, engagement declines quickly.

In the healthcare and biomedical sectors, this is especially relevant. A young biomedical engineer working on a device validation project, for example, may not be the lead inventor.

However, if the organisation allows that engineer to understand how the project improves patient outcomes, involves them in cross-functional discussions, and acknowledges their contribution appropriately, the work becomes something they can stand behind professionally.

Similarly, a junior executive in a hospital setting who participates in improving patient workflow or digital health implementation may not control the entire initiative.

Yet if leaders create space for that individual to present findings internally, contribute to a case study or co-author a conference poster, the experience becomes visible and credible.

The organisation benefits from stronger engagement, and the individual gains confidence and clarity in their career narrative.

This does not create vanity. It creates ownership.

Younger professionals understand that careers are portable. They curate evidence of skills and experiences continuously.

When they choose an employer, they are also choosing what that employer signals about them.

In industries such as healthcare, where trust and professionalism are paramount, this alignment is even more significant.

Working for a reputable institution with clear ethical standards enhances both the organisation’s brand and the employee’s personal credibility.

The LA Times article notes that Gen Z’s purchasing behaviour is shaped by how products fit into their personal brand.

The same logic applies to employment. Increasingly, Gen Z professionals evaluate whether a company’s stance on patient care, sustainability, data ethics or employee well-being aligns with their own values.

If an organisation claims to prioritise innovation in medical technology, it must demonstrate consistent investment in research and learning.

If it emphasises compassionate care, internal practices should reflect that standard. In a highly visible digital environment, inconsistencies are quickly recognised.

Some leaders worry that accommodating this broadcast-aware mindset will encourage self-promotion.

The solution is not to suppress visibility but to anchor it in standards. Clear performance expectations, structured mentorship and well-defined development pathways ensure that what employees share externally is grounded in real contribution.

Recognition also plays a role. Traditional reward systems often focus on hierarchy or tenure.

A workforce accustomed to visibility responds well to recognition that is timely and specific.

Public acknowledgement of project milestones, appropriate attribution of credit and opportunities to represent the organisation at industry events reinforce both accountability and motivation.

Ultimately, the “working for broadcast” principle is about understanding context.

Gen Z entered adulthood in a digital ecosystem where feedback is immediate and reputations are built continuously.

Their approach to consumption reflects that environment. Their approach to work does as well.

Employers who misinterpret this as superficiality may struggle to engage younger talent.

Those who recognise it as strategic identity-building can channel it productively.

If employees are confident that their workplace reflects standards they are proud to associate with, advocacy becomes natural.

If the organisation’s internal culture can withstand scrutiny, visibility becomes an asset rather than a risk.

In a world where much of life feels broadcast, work is no exception. The organisations that will attract and retain Gen Z talent are those prepared to operate with the assumption that their practices, not just their messaging, are always visible.

The real question for employers is not whether Gen Z works differently. It is whether the workplace itself is ready to be seen.

* Ts. Elman Mustafa El Bakri is CEO and Founder of HESA Healthcare Recruitment Agency and serves on the Industrial Advisory Panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.