FEBRUARY 26 — Malaysia’s factories, warehouses and even hospitals are slowly stepping into a new technological phase. Around the world, robots are starting to perform tasks that were once considered exclusively human. They assemble products, transport goods and increasingly assist in healthcare services. With Malaysia launching PEMACU 2.0 through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), the country is clearly signalling its intention to accelerate technology commercialisation. Still, a larger question deserves attention. Will Malaysia eventually develop its own robotics technologies, or will it remain dependent on machines designed elsewhere?

PEMACU 2.0 marks an important shift in Malaysia’s innovation approach. For many years, national success in research was often measured by publications and prototypes. The new focus emphasises something more practical. Research must translate into technologies that can be deployed in industry and generate economic value. MOSTI’s initiative reflects a growing recognition that innovation must extend beyond laboratories if Malaysia hopes to strengthen its long-term competitiveness.

At the same time, the global robotics landscape is evolving quickly. The United States, China and several European countries are investing aggressively in advanced automation. Particular attention is being given to humanoid robots that can operate in workplaces originally designed for humans. Companies such as Tesla, Boston Dynamics and several fast-growing Chinese robotics firms are already testing machines capable of handling repetitive and high-risk tasks. Industry forecasts suggest that within the next decade, humanoid robots may become increasingly common in manufacturing, logistics and service industries.

For Malaysia, this technological shift presents both promise and uncertainty.

Robotics can raise productivity levels, improve workplace safety and help industries struggling with labour shortages. Malaysia’s manufacturing and logistics sectors, as well as parts of agriculture, are already experiencing workforce constraints. Automation offers a practical long-term response. In many ways, robotics fits naturally with Malaysia’s ambition to move towards a more technology-driven economy.

However, heavy reliance on imported robotics technologies also carries long-term risks. Countries that depend entirely on foreign advanced technologies tend to capture only limited economic value. Local industries become technology users rather than technology creators. Over time, this may weaken domestic innovation capacity and reduce opportunities for highly skilled employment. It may also expose critical sectors to supply disruptions or shifting global political dynamics.

Malaysia has seen similar patterns before. The country successfully developed strong manufacturing capabilities in electronics and semiconductor assembly. Yet Malaysia has struggled to produce globally recognised home-grown technology companies in these fields. The current robotics wave offers another opportunity to change that outcome, but it will require deliberate and sustained effort.

Today, many Malaysian industries depend on foreign automation vendors for advanced manufacturing systems and logistics solutions. These technologies have certainly improved efficiency. At the same time, they highlight an underlying gap. Malaysia is highly capable in operating sophisticated systems, but it has yet to establish a strong presence in designing, producing and exporting them.

PEMACU 2.0 can play a meaningful role in closing this gap. By supporting technologies at higher Technology Readiness Levels, MOSTI has acknowledged that innovation must reach real-world deployment. Even so, robotics and intelligent automation deserve to receive stronger national emphasis. Few emerging technologies can influence as many sectors as possible simultaneously. Robotics has the potential to transform manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare and service industries within an abbreviated time limit.

Building a domestic robotics ecosystem will require coordination across several areas. Universities must produce graduates with interdisciplinary skills that combine control engineering, artificial intelligence, mechanical design and software integration. Research institutions must place greater attention on product development and industry collaboration, not just theoretical advancement. At the policy level, stronger support is needed for startups and small technology firms that can convert research into commercially viable robotics solutions.

Equally important is workforce preparation. Automation rarely eliminates entire professions, but it changes the nature of work. New roles are emerging in robot maintenance, system integration, artificial intelligence programming and human-robot interaction design. Countries that invest early in these capabilities often gain access to higher value job markets. The workforce of the future will not compete directly against robots. It will compete against workers who understand how to work with them.

Some observers may argue that Malaysia, as a mid-sized economy, should focus on adopting robotics rather than attempting to compete with global technology leaders. International collaboration is certainly important. However, developing domestic technological capability is becoming increasingly critical for economic resilience. Participating in global innovation networks as a contributor offers far greater long-term value than remaining solely a technology consumer.

There is also a broader strategic consideration. A nation that relies entirely on imported technologies may achieve short-term stability, but it risks losing the ability to adapt technologies to local industry needs. Sustainable innovation requires the capacity to design, customise and improve systems based on domestic priorities.

The global robotics race is not simply about machines. It reflects a wider competition for economic leadership and workforce transformation in an era shaped by artificial intelligence and automation. Through PEMACU 2.0, MOSTI has taken a meaningful step in strengthening Malaysia’s innovation landscape. Robotics represents one of the most strategic areas where Malaysia can shape its technological future.

The robotics transition is already underway in industrial zones, research facilities and technology hubs around the world. PEMACU 2.0 suggests Malaysia is ready to move beyond research and towards innovation-led growth. The challenge now is ensuring that Malaysia does not merely adapt to the robotics era. The country must decide whether it wants to take part in this transformation as a technology builder or simply observe it as a technology buyer.

*Dr Noor Azizi bin Mardi is a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM)

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.