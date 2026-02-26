JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 26 — Johor police are working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to identify the owner of an account that circulated a fake video generated using artificial intelligence (AI) depicting the image of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said a report was lodged on February 25 by a complainant who came across the content on TikTok.

He said the video showed His Majesty purportedly announcing financial assistance for the public, with the intention of deceiving viewers.

“Preliminary investigations found that the TikTok profile is believed to be fake and was created specifically to upload AI-generated videos to deceive the public and indirectly tarnish the image of the royal institution,” he said in a statement today.

He added that police do not rule out the possibility of other accounts employing a similar modus operandi, abusing AI technology to impersonate individuals or high-profile personalities (VIPs) to boost the credibility of false content and gain public trust.

Ab Rahaman said anyone found uploading or disseminating such content could be investigated under Section 420/511 of the Penal Code for attempted cheating and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

“So far, no victims have been identified and no financial losses have been reported,” he said.

He said the police, together with the MCMC, have taken appropriate action, including the immediate removal of the content.

The public is advised not to be easily influenced by suspicious images or videos uploaded via unofficial social media accounts, and to refer to verified information through the palace’s official channels and the state government.

Those with relevant information are urged to come forward to assist investigations. — Bernama