KOTA KINABALU, Feb 26 — The number of flood victims in Sabah continued to rise to 4,458 as of 4pm today, compared with 3,617 recorded at noon.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat said in a statement that all the victims, from 1,505 families, were currently being housed at 22 relief centres operating in five districts.

Based on the latest data, Tenom continued to record the highest number of victims with an increase to 2,406 people (795 families). All victims in the district are currently sheltering at 13 relief centres.

The number of victims in Beaufort also increased to 1,231 people (384 families). They are currently placed at the Selagon Permanent Relief Centre, Banir State Constituency Hall relief centre, and a newly opened centre, namely the Bisaya Arts and Culture Hall.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in three other districts, namely Sipitang, Membakut and Sook, showed no change in the number of victims compared to noon.

Sipitang remains with 421 victims (176 families), Membakut with 321 victims (125 families), while Sook has 79 victims (25 families).

Overall, the number of villages affected by the floods across the five districts remained at 146 villages. No casualties have been reported so far. — Bernama