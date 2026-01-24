JANUARY 24 — The report “Starting school at six: How Malaysia stacks up against its neighbours” is illuminating.

According to the report, across South-east Asia, Malaysia stands out for starting formal education later than most of its neighbours.

In Malaysia, children typically start primary education — Standard One (Darjah Satu) — at age seven.

In Singapore, children typically start primary education — Primary One (P1) — at age six, in the year they turn seven (as P1 begins in January).

In Indonesia, children enroll into primary education at age six. So too children in Thailand and Vietnam.

Why do Malaysian children start later?

Lest we forget, the law says that primary education is compulsory and it starts at age six.

The education minister had made an order prescribing primary education to be compulsory education in exercise of the powers conferred by subsection 29A(1) of the Education Act 1996 (Act 550).

The order came into operation on January 1, 2003, vide the Education (Compulsory Education) Order 2002 (PU(A) 459/2002).

A teacher conducts a learning activity with Year One pupils at a primary school in Johor Bahru on January 21. — Bernama pic

It was made possible by the very first amendments to the Education Act 1996 (Act 550) which introduced Section 29A, empowering the education minister to prescribe primary education to be compulsory education.

Section 2 says “primary education” means a course of study at primary level which is designed for a duration of six years but which may be completed within five to seven years.

Under Section 29A(2), every parent who is a Malaysian citizen residing in Malaysia “shall ensure that if his child has attained the age of six years on the first day of January of the current school year that child is enrolled as a pupil in a primary school in that year and remains a pupil in a primary school for the duration of the compulsory education.”

So, Malaysian children having attained the age of six must attend primary education for six years. They typically start at age seven BUT primary education can start at age six.

It is therefore not surprising that a question was asked in August last year: When Will Malaysian Kids Start School at Age 6?

The country has had time and space to prepare for primary education to start at age six.