NOVEMBER 18 — Healthcare advertising has changed dramatically in recent years. What used to be limited to brochures, billboards, and clinic signboards has now shifted into fast-moving social media ads, influencer endorsements, and even AI-generated promotional content.

Although accessible health information can empower the public, there is growing concern that many of these new advertising strategies blur the line between education and persuasion, putting consumers at risk of misunderstanding, misinformation, and unnecessary treatments.

One of the most debatable tactics is the use of patient testimonials. Nowadays, it has become common practice for the public to search for reviews and online experiences before choosing a clinic or treatment. Reviews posted on clinic websites or social media can be compelling because they reflect “real-life” experiences from other patients.

However, testimonials or reviews are difficult to verify and can be fabricated. Some clinics display only positive reviews, which raise questions about authenticity, and even incentivise patients to post favourable content. When the full picture is hidden, the public may form unrealistic expectations about certain treatments.

Healthcare professional endorsements raise similar concerns. When a doctor, dentist, or pharmacist appears in an advertisement supporting a product, the public often assumes the recommendation is based on clinical or concrete evidence. However, commercial partnerships can influence messages delivered to the public.

Countries such as the UK and New Zealand allow endorsements of commercial products by healthcare professionals but under strict conditions, including requirements for evidence-based claims, actual first-hand use and the inclusion of appropriate disclaimers.

Another growing issue is the rise of social media influencers in promoting healthcare products or services. Selected influencers with large followers tend to promote supplements, whitening products, orthodontic aligners, or aesthetic services. Their informal, relatable content can feel trustworthy, especially to younger audiences.

However, many influencers offering advice or promoting health products or services have no formal training in the field. This raises concerns about misinformation, exaggerated claims, and the normalisation of unnecessary procedures. Recently, China introduced strict rules requiring influencers to hold verified qualifications when discussing specialised topics such as medicine, finance, and law. This move aims to tackle growing misinformation and protect the public. The policy has sparked global discussion about whether other countries should adopt similar measures.

Adding to the complexity is the increasing use of AI-generated images and videos in healthcare advertising. Clinics and product companies can use AI tools to create perfect-looking smiles, unrealistically smooth skin, or digitally enhanced treatment results. These images may appear authentic but can significantly distort expectations.

For example, AI-created “before-and-after” visuals can make whitening treatments look more effective than they truly are. Without clear disclosure, the public may unknowingly compare themselves to digitally fabricated results that are impossible to achieve in real life.

Even livestream promotions have entered the healthcare space. On platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and livestream shopping apps, influencers and even some practitioners host real-time sessions to promote products or services. These livestreams often include time-limited offers, emotional storytelling, or high-pressure sales tactics, all of which can influence impulsive decisions. The immediacy of livestreaming makes it even harder for viewers to pause, verify claims, or seek professional advice before making a purchase.

In this rapidly evolving environment, the public must stay alert. Whether the information comes from a professional, a clinic, an influencer, or a livestream host, it is essential to look for credible, evidence-based information, verify the qualification of the person providing advice and be cautious of “too-good-to-be-true” visuals or promises.

As digital marketing continues to transform healthcare communication, public awareness is our best defence. By understanding how modern advertising works, individuals can make informed choices that protect their health, well-being, and financial safety.

* Assoc Prof Dr Nor Azlida Mohd Nor is a lecturer and Dr Anis Nadhia Roslan is a postgraduate student at the Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya. They may be contacted at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.