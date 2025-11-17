NOVEMBER 17 — A mother’s unwavering and unqualified love manifests in various ways.

For M. Indira Gandhi, leading a symbolic “justice march” from Sogo Shopping Complex to the country’s central police headquarters in Bukit Aman on November 22 is her expression of love for her youngest daughter whom she has not seen since 2009.

On the designated day, she will push the stroller containing the clothes and toys of her beloved Prasana Diksa, who was snatched away from her when her daughter was only 11 months old by her own father soon after his conversion to Islam.

Indira also called upon people of conscience to join her in the march. Among those she invited is former chief justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Man, who once rightly observed that Islam places heavy emphasis on social justice for people irrespective of ethnicity and religion.

Driven by unbridled love as well as exasperation, Indira chose Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur as her final destination of hope for justice after exhausting all avenues.

She’d been to the civil courts to overturn the unilateral conversion of her three children to Islam, and legally obtained custody of them.

In her deep desire to have her daughter back, Indira said that she would not attempt to change Prasana’s current faith if that is what it takes to see her after 16 years of abduction.

Yet, she’s still waiting for the authorities to do the needful, that is, to search for Prasana and to bring about the cherished reunion.

To be sure, she has lost many opportunities to, for instance, celebrate Prasana’s birthday, precious moments many other mothers take for granted.

Indira Gandhi last saw her youngest child whom she called Prasana Diksa 16 years ago, when the girl was 11 months old. — File picture by Farhan Najib

Such setbacks, however, did not break her determination and motherly devotion.

Indira’s hope for justice was renewed when her former husband Riduan Abdullah reportedly accessed government aid programmes, particularly Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) and the Budi95 initiative for fuel subsidy.

This suggests that Riduan is in the country as both schemes are only available to eligible residents here.

Riduan has been slapped with an arrest warrant for more than 15 years after he reportedly fled the country with his daughter.

In light of this new development, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail noted that the police would trace Riduan’s whereabouts.

Would this public pronouncement lead to the much-needed closure? Presumably, Indira can only hope for the better.

The doting mother has understandably called upon people of conscience to help her seek justice. This issue is as legal as it is moral.

It is a pursuit of justice that should be informed by empathy, compassion and a sense of humanity, that is, elements that are essential to the moral fabric of our society.

The exemplary act of Chee Hoi Lan, for example, should remind us of the importance of the above elements among us, especially those who have the moral and political capacity to make a vital difference to the lives of the vulnerable.

This is the celebrated case of the kindergarten teacher who rescued and selflessly raised a two-month-old baby, Rohana Abdullah, after she was abandoned by her biological mother. The child’s race or religion is no deterrent to her devotion.

Assuming the role of a foster mother, Chee showered love and shielded her from anticipated sufferings.

Indira has suffered enough. The time to right a wrong is obviously long overdue.

*An earlier version of this article contained an error, which has since been corrected.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.