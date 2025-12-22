GEORGE TOWN, Dec 22 — On October 5, 1951, former British High Commissioner of Malaya Sir Henry Gurney was travelling with his wife and secretary, D.J Staples, to Fraser Hill in a silver Rolls Royce when his motorcade was ambushed by terrorists who shot at the car.

Gurney, fearing for the lives of his wife and secretary, who were both cowering on the floor of the car, stepped out of the vehicle to draw attention to himself and was shot dead as he was walking to the roadside.

The Rolls Royce, a 1951 model that was imported from England, was riddled with a total of 35 bullet holes.

The bullet holes were patched up, the vehicle was repaired and then went on to be used as a state car by the late Raja Tun Uda, the First Governor of Penang from September 1st in 1957.

The 1951 Rolls Royce will be refurbished before it’s displayed at the gallery. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The Rolls Royce was “retired” in 1967 after the state government replaced the governor’s official car with a Cadillac Fleetwood 75.

Now, the Rolls Royce and the Cadillac Fleetwood 75 will be permanently displayed at the state’s new automotive gallery that is set to open its doors to the public next year.

Penang tourism and creative economy committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said construction works on the RM6.1 million automotive gallery, undertaken by the Public Works Department (JKR), started in March last year and was recently completed.

“The 1,907 sq metre building was just completed and CCC was obtained last week so today is the handing over of the project from JKR to the state museum board,” he told reporters after launching the project handover ceremony by JKR at the new site within the premises of number 57 of Macalister Road here today.

Horse carriages from Penang Turf Club at the gallery. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The gallery will open with about 15 vehicles on display that included horse carriages from the now-closed Penang Turf Club, antique cars and also rickshaws and trishaws.

Wong said the Rolls Royce will be refurbished before it is placed inside the gallery.

He said the Penang Museum Board has a 30-year lease of the premises at number 57 Macalister Road from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

In addition to the automotive gallery, he said the buildings within the premises will also be restored and part of it will be used to house the Penang state art gallery.

The state art gallery was located in Dewan Sri Pinang but the building will undergo upgrading works next year.

Trishaws and rickshaws on display at the gallery. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

As for the Penang state museum at Farquhar Street, Wong said the reopening is delayed yet again as the contractor was unable to deliver Phase Two of the restoration and upgrading project.

The state museum was closed in late 2017 for restoration and upgrading works but the project was delayed several times.

Wong said Phase One of the project, which covers the exterior, was completed but despite several time extensions given to the contractor, they were unable to complete Phase Two which covers the interior works.

“So, we are asking the state secretariat and JKR to terminate the contractor and look at ways to resume work,” he said.

He said the interior works was only done halfway through and the contractor could not deliver.

He said hopefully they will be able to complete the interior works and open the museum next year.