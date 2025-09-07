SEPTEMBER 7 — The World Energy Council (WEC) highlights that a healthy energy system relies on three equally vital pillars: energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability.

Energy security means ensuring a stable supply despite market disruptions.

Energy equity is about providing universal access to affordable and sufficient energy.

Environmental sustainability drives the transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient systems.

Balancing these three priorities, a challenge often referred to as the “energy trilemma,” is essential for a nation’s long-term prosperity and global competitiveness.

Under the banner “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship has sent a clear message that Southeast Asia thrives on shared prosperity, green growth and an interconnected regional power grid.

With the enhanced Asean Power Grid (APG) Memorandum of Understanding set to be signed in October, Malaysia is turning commitment into action.

Behind the Malaysian headlines lie two significant blueprints — the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the National Energy Policy (NEP) — which outline bold targets such as 70 per cent renewable energy (RE) installed capacity and zero coal power by 2050.

Smart as these roadmaps are, their value hinges on relentless execution.

You can’t win a race just by mapping out the track; you have to run, adapt your stride and measure every mile along the way.

Malaysia’s energy transition hinges on balancing equity, security and sustainability — ensuring households can afford power while moving towards net zero by 2050. — Unsplash pic

Starting July 2025, Peninsular households consuming up to 1,000 kWh per month unlock an Energy Efficiency Incentive (EEI).

Under the fourth Regulatory Period (RP4) of Incentive-Based Regulation (IBR), 85 per cent of them will pay the same or less than under RP3.

Alternatively, consumers may opt for the Time of Use (TOU) tariff that offers off-peak rates from 10pm to 2am on weekdays, throughout the weekends and on 15 gazetted public holidays.

This helps encourage demand to ease peak-grid strain.

Affordable electricity is no longer just a line item on the bill but the spark for opportunity.

Yet incentives on paper must translate into behaviour on the ground.

Without clear communication, many households may remain unaware of TOU benefits, or may lack the means to shift usage to off-peak hours.

Civil society groups and local NGOs can play a bridging role here by educating consumers, monitoring uptake and ensuring that tariff reforms genuinely ease household burdens.

Before we race towards more solar farms and hydro reservoirs, we must ensure every household can afford to turn on a light, not only in Peninsular Malaysia but also in Sabah and Sarawak.

Equally important is rural electrification, still unfolding through grid extensions and off-grid solutions.

Several key programmes are laying the groundwork.

In Peninsular Malaysia, TNB is extending grid power to 25 remote villages in Perak, Pahang and Johor, and developing a micro-hydro system to serve 210 houses and 10 community centres across 10 indigenous villages in Lenjang, Pahang.

Sabah’s Energy Roadmap and Master Plan 2040 (SE-RAMP 2040) aims for 100 per cent rural electrification by 2030.

Sarawak’s Rural Power Masterplan 2015 and subsequent Accelerated Rural Electrification Masterplan — via RES, RPSS, MVCC, SARES and Hybrid projects — target over 30,000 remaining rural households for full electrification by 2025.

These targets echo Malaysia’s pledge to achieve SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy for all.

Hitting 100 per cent rural electrification is more than a statistical milestone.

It means children studying without kerosene lamps, clinics running vaccines without fear of power cuts and indigenous communities gaining equal footing in a digital economy.

It also positions Malaysia as a leader within Asean, proving that a just transition can be both ambitious and inclusive.

Based on current research from Universiti Malaya in 2025, academia and civil society experts emphasize that energy equity, energy security and environmental sustainability are interdependent.

They argue that equity is the prerequisite.

After all, no matter how much clean energy is generated, it is meaningless if households can’t afford to turn on a light.

Universal access with smart, fair pricing goes beyond social justice.

It ensures stable utility revenue for grid maintenance, energy-storage projects and APG trade.

These systems form the backbone of climate resilience, shielding communities from storms, demand surges and service interruptions.

Furthermore, every kilowatt-hour (kWh) saved lowers emissions and frees public funds for green infrastructure.

Academic voices underline another truth: the transition cannot succeed without public trust.

This means transparent reporting of progress, space for civil society input and policies that respond to ground realities rather than top-down assumptions.

As civil society movements have shown, energy debates are no longer confined to engineers and economists.

They are about justice, livelihoods and dignity.

Ensuring no one is left in the dark with fair tariffs anchors an inclusive, sustainable transition.

With equity as our guiding star towards net zero by 2050, Malaysia does not merely power homes.

It empowers futures.

*The authors are from the Department of Science and Technology Studies, Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya.

