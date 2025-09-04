KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — A 34-year-old woman dressed in an anime costume died after falling from the 28th floor of a condominium in Bayan Lepas, Penang, last night.

Residents heard a loud noise around 9.10pm and later found her body in the parking area.

South West district police said the woman was five months pregnant and had been experiencing emotional stress, according to The Star.

Police confirmed the woman was unemployed and lived in the unit with her mother.

Forensic teams found an open window in the second bedroom, along with a MyKad and mobile phone believed to belong to the deceased.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was sent to the Penang Hospital Forensic Department around 12.30am for a post-mortem.

Police said there were no signs of foul play and have classified the case as sudden death.

Authorities urged the public not to speculate while investigations are ongoing.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).