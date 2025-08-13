AUGUST 13 — The question of whether Malaysia should increase its retirement age is not new, but it has gained renewed attention following the government’s proposal under the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) to gradually raise the official retirement age in response to longer life expectancy and economic pressures. The logic seems simple: if we live longer, shouldn’t we work longer too?

From a psychological perspective, the answer depends on more than just economics. Retirement is not merely a financial decision; it is a deeply personal transition that affects identity, purpose, and mental well-being. As a psychologist, I believe that whether working longer is “better” depends not only on health and economics but also on the quality of work and how it aligns with the principles of cognitive psychology and positive psychology.

Cognitive psychology teaches us that the brain thrives on stimulation. Just like muscles, our cognitive abilities stay sharper when regularly exercised. Work that involves decision-making, problem-solving, and meaningful social interaction can help preserve memory, focus, and mental agility well into later life. The opposite is also true; monotonous, highly stressful, or physically exhausting work can diminish mental well-being and accelerate burnout.

Malaysian data backs this up. Findings from the Malaysia Ageing & Retirement Survey (MARS) show that one in five Malaysians aged 60 and above are still working, and that occupational engagement is linked to better cognitive scores in numeracy and verbal fluency. Notably, cognitively stimulating work appears to offer the greatest benefits, while physically stressful or low-control jobs may have the opposite effect, raising the risk of both physical and mental decline.

A separate MARS analysis of over 5,500 adults revealed that a strong sense of purpose in life, a core concept in positive psychology, is independently associated with better memory, verbal fluency, and overall cognitive performance. This relationship holds true for both men and women, whether employed or retired, and is only partly explained by lifestyle or social factors. In other words, roles that preserve purpose, whether through paid work, mentoring, volunteering, or community leadership, may help sustain brain health as we age.

But here is the cautionary note: the benefits of working longer depend heavily on the nature of the work. The landmark Whitehall Studies in the UK, which tracked thousands of civil servants over decades, found that those in lower-grade, lower-control jobs had significantly higher rates of heart disease, depression, and premature death, even though all participants had the same access to healthcare. Whitehall I showed that men in the lowest grades faced up to three times the mortality risk of those in the highest grades. Whitehall II expanded the scope to include women and revealed that low job control, lack of social support, and chronic work-related stress were strong predictors of poor health outcomes.

The lesson for Malaysia is clear: extending working life without addressing job quality could harm, rather than help, older workers — especially those in high-demand, low-control roles. It’s not enough to raise the retirement age; we must ensure that later-life jobs are designed to promote health, autonomy, and engagement.

Positive psychology provides a framework for doing this. It emphasises three elements that keep people thriving: mastery, meaning, and connection. For some, working longer in a job they enjoy and excel at can be energising and fulfilling. For others, especially those whose jobs have become physically or mentally taxing, flexible pathways into less intense but still purposeful roles may be far more sustainable. These could include consultancy work, part-time roles, mentoring younger employees, or transitioning into community-based projects.

We also have to recognise that ageing is not one-size-fits-all. A 65-year-old may be running marathons or recovering from major surgery. Some individuals may wish to continue contributing through work, while others may prefer to focus on family, health, or personal pursuits. This diversity means that the effects of later-life employment can differ significantly from one person to another.

Ultimately, the question of whether to raise the retirement age in Malaysia involves multiple considerations, including health, job quality, personal preferences, and economic factors.

Evidence suggests that the impact of working longer can vary widely depending on individual circumstances and the nature of the work. Any approach to this issue would need to account for the diversity of ageing experiences and the complex relationship between employment, well-being, and purpose in later life.

*Associate Prof Dr Haslina Muhamad is an Associate Professor at the Department ofAnthropology and Sociology, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]

