Let’s read and be enlightened.

AUGUST 13 — Anas ibn Malik (ra) was not only one of Prophet Muhammad's (pbuh) close companions, but he was also the Prophet’s khadim (servant) for 10 years. Accordingly, he was known as Khadim al-Nabi.

Anas went beyond serving the Prophet (pbuh). He narrated the Prophet’s ahadith (traditions) and actions, teaching others about Islam, and sharing his knowledge with the people.

According to scholars, Anas narrated about 2,200 ahadith, one of which is as follows:

While we were in the mosque with the Prophet (pbuh) a Bedouin (desert Arab) came and stood up and began to urinate in the mosque.

The companions of the Prophet said: “Stop, stop”, but the Prophet said: “Don't interrupt him; leave him alone.”

They left him alone, and when he finished urinating, the Prophet called the Bedouin and said to him: “These mosques are not the places meant for urine and filth, but are only for the remembrance of Allah, prayer and the recitation of the Qur'an.”

The Prophet then gave orders to one of the companions to bring a bucket of water and pour it over. (Sahih Muslim, Book 2, Hadith 127)

Ibn Hajar al-Asqalani (1372-1449), considered one of the foremost scholars of hadith, commented on the above hadith a number of things which Muslims could learn, foremost among which is Muslims should be gentle when dealing with one who is ignorant and teach him what he needs to know without rebuking him, so long as he is not acting out of stubbornness, especially if he is one who needs to be won over since the Prophet (pbuh) was kind and dealt nicely with the Bedouin.

Muslims should read the book Correcting People's Mistakes (International Islamic Publishing House 2004) by contemporary scholar Sheikh Muhammad Salih Al-Munajjid which provides an insightful guide on how to address and rectify people’s mistakes with wisdom and compassion, as taught in Islam.

The book explores various methods and etiquettes in approaching people about their errors, focusing on maintaining respect, gentleness, and empathy. Several primary themes can be gleaned from the book, namely:

1. Understanding the Importance of Correcting Mistakes

Encouraging Positive Change: Al-Munajjid emphasises the role of correcting mistakes in helping individuals improve and maintain Islamic values, fostering a community grounded in righteousness.

Responsibility of Every Muslim: The book highlights that every Muslim has a duty to promote good and discourage wrong, but this must be done with kindness and wisdom to effectively support personal and communal growth.

2. Prophetic Methods for Correction

Gentleness and Patience: The learned author draws on examples from the life of the Prophet (pbuh), who corrected mistakes with patience and understanding, setting an example for handling errors without harshness.

Private Advice Over Public Criticism: Al-Munajjid underscores the importance of advising someone privately to maintain their dignity, encouraging correction in a way that prevents embarrassment and fosters acceptance.

3. Techniques for Effective Correction

Using Wisdom and Timing: The book discusses the importance of choosing the right moment and words when correcting someone, to ensure the person is receptive and understands the correction’s intention.

Addressing Mistakes with Evidence: Al-Munajjid advises on using Quranic verses and ahadith as references when correcting someone, grounding the advice in Islamic teachings to reinforce its significance.

4. Dealing with Different Personalities and Situations

Adapting to Individuals: The book stresses the need to consider the personality, background, and circumstances of the person, as different approaches work better depending on the individual and context.

Prioritising Mistakes: Al-Munajjid advises focusing on correcting major mistakes first and handling minor issues gently, as prioritising ensures that essential teachings are conveyed effectively without overwhelming the individual.

5. Avoiding Common Pitfalls in Correction

Avoiding Harshness and Criticism: The book cautions against using aggressive or overly critical methods, which can cause hurt or resentment, potentially deterring people from accepting advice.

Ensuring Sincerity in Intention: Al-Munajjid reminds readers to check their intentions before correcting others, ensuring that the purpose is genuinely to help, not to assert superiority.

Let’s read and be enlightened.

