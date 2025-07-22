JULY 22 — We all know the feeling — reaching for the phone without thinking, just to scroll, like, or watch something, anything. These little moments fill the gaps in our day: waiting in line, before bed, in between tasks. But somewhere along the way, checking social media stopped being a choice and started becoming a reflex. So, the question is — are we just passing time, or are we caught in something deeper?

Many of us don’t realise how quickly casual use can slip into dependency. What starts as boredom relief becomes a habit, and soon enough, not touching your phone for a whole day feels like a personal milestone. The line between control and compulsion has grown thinner, especially in a world where apps are carefully designed to keep us hooked.

Let’s face it: social media is both a blessing and a burden. On the bright side, it helps us stay informed, entertained, and connected. It gives people a voice, raises awareness, and fuels creativity. For example, researcher Pia Juliebø-Jones noted that young people often rely on platforms like Instagram and TikTok to keep up with news, especially health-related topics. But while social media opens up new possibilities, it also opens the door to manipulation, distraction, and misinformation.

How many times have you opened an app just to “check something quickly,” only to find that an hour has passed? That’s not random — it’s by design. Platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram use algorithms that track what you watch, then serve more of it to keep you engaged. Daniel Campbell, who studies digital ethics, calls this a cycle of “bad habits,” driven by systems that are less about helping you and more about holding your attention.

Then there's the problem of misinformation. You watch one video on a topic, and suddenly your feed is full of similar content — whether it’s accurate or not. YouTube, in particular, has been called out for leading users into echo chambers, where the same opinions are repeated and reinforced, often without fact-checking. These feedback loops can be dangerous, especially when it comes to sensitive issues like politics, health, or personal identity.

But that’s only one side of the coin. Social media has also transformed marketing and personal branding. As pointed out by digital media expert Z. Ghafar, it’s never been easier for individuals and businesses to reach massive audiences. A small business can now build a following, promote products, and engage with customers without spending a fortune. In many ways, social media has made the world feel smaller and more accessible.

Yet beneath the surface, darker truths are coming to light — especially about how these platforms affect mental health. One of the most significant moments came in 2021, when Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, leaked documents showing the company was well aware of Instagram’s harmful effects on teens. Internal research revealed that Instagram contributed to anxiety, depression, and body dissatisfaction, especially among young girls.

Haugen revealed that Instagram’s algorithms create “dopamine loops” — feedback systems that reward users with just enough pleasure to keep them coming back. At first, users see content from friends. But the longer they stay, the more the algorithm stretches to find new, often more emotionally charged content to keep them engaged. This design isn’t accidental — it’s intentional, and it’s powerful.

Despite knowing the risks, Facebook (now Meta) didn’t act. Instead, it kept optimising its platform for user engagement — because more engagement means more profit. The company denied wrongdoing, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg claiming their research was misunderstood. But public trust was already damaged. The leaks led to a wave of criticism, congressional hearings, and fresh calls for regulation.

This situation raised serious ethical questions: Should platforms be allowed to keep such research secret? Do users, especially young ones, have the right to know how their mental health is being affected? Many ethicists say yes. Transparency, accountability, and user protection should be basic responsibilities — not optional extras.

From a design perspective, social media algorithms aren't neutral. They’re built to trigger emotions, prolong screen time, and create habits. That’s not always a bad thing — but when these systems start affecting mental health, they cross an ethical line. The problem isn’t just the content — it’s how that content is delivered, curated, and pushed.

So, what can be done?

First, platforms need to be more transparent about how their algorithms work. If users understand why they’re seeing certain content, they’re better equipped to make informed choices. Second, developers should build features that protect users — like limits on doom-scrolling, more accessible screen time alerts, and content diversity tools.

Some platforms have already introduced features like time tracking and wellness reminders. But as critics point out, these tools often feel more like public relations than real solutions. The responsibility can’t fall on users alone — especially when the technology is working against them.

Governments also have a part to play. Regulations like the European Union’s Digital Services Act are trying to hold tech companies accountable by demanding better data protection, user safety, and ethical use of AI. International cooperation will be essential, since these platforms cross borders and affect billions of people.

At the same time, we — users — need to step up. That means learning how to spot addictive behaviours, fact-checking information, and setting healthy boundaries. Digital literacy should be taught in schools, workplaces, and homes. Knowing how to scroll smart is as important today as knowing how to read.

In the end, social media isn’t going away — and it shouldn’t. It has immense potential to do good. But to unlock that good, we must rethink how it’s built, used, and regulated. If we don’t, we risk raising a generation that’s not just bored — but quietly addicted.

So the next time you find yourself swiping out of habit, ask yourself: who’s really in control — you, or your feed?

* The authors are from the Department of Science and Technology Studies, Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.