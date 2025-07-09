JULY 9 — In the past, 3D modelling and animation were limited to large-scale production companies and highly qualified teams. It took weeks or months of work, costly software, and extensive technical knowledge to create anything in 3D back then, whether it was a product prototype or a vibrant animated character. Today, that landscape has undergone a significant transformation. Thanks to developing technologies, more intelligent tools, and a growing user-friendly design platform culture, 3D invention and animation are now not only more accessible but also much simpler.

Creating 3D content is fundamentally about making concepts come to life. Whether you are a digital artist bringing a character to life or an inventor sketching out a product design, 3D offers you a potent way to make your idea a reality, or at least a virtual one. The fact that entry barriers have decreased is particularly exciting at this time. To begin, you are no longer required to be a professional animator or engineer. If you have an idea, you can probably build it with the tools available today.

One of the biggest shifts has come with software evolution. Tools like Blender, Tinkercad, and SketchUp offer free or affordable access to powerful 3D modelling capabilities. Blender, in particular, has matured into a robust open-source suite that supports everything from modelling and rigging to animation and video editing. What used to be a steep learning curve is now softened by intuitive user interfaces, built-in tutorials, and vast online communities eager to help newcomers find their footing. Tinkercad, aimed at beginners, lets you piece together 3D shapes like digital LEGO blocks — perfect for those just dipping their toes into the world of invention.

Creating 3D characters are now easier. — Unsplash pic

Rapid prototyping is now available to inventors. A high school student with a brilliant idea can model and print their prototype at home or in a community maker space, thanks to 3D printing and easily accessible design tools. The days of testing new products only using conventional manufacturing techniques are long gone. Innovation is accelerated by this iteration speed, which frees up funds for additional experimentation and creativity.

Animation, once considered a technical and time-consuming domain, has seen a similar transformation. The amount of manual labour required to animate characters has significantly decreased due to the introduction of automation and AI-assisted workflows by software platforms such as Mixamo (by Adobe), Cascadeur, and Character Animator. You can rig and animate a 3D character in just a few minutes with Mixamo; no prior rigging knowledge is necessary. These kinds of tools help creators achieve realistic, fluid movement without having to manually key each frame by using artificial intelligence to apply physics-based behaviours, predict natural motion, and modify animations in real-time.

One of the most empowering developments is the rise of template-based and modular design systems. Just like website builders such as Wix or Squarespace made web design easier, platforms like Unity and Unreal Engine are embracing plug-and-play assets that enable creators to construct rich 3D environments without starting from scratch. Want a forest setting for your animation? You can drag and drop it from an asset store. Need a walking animation for your robot character? There is likely a free preset for that. This democratisation of assets is fuelling a new wave of creativity, where people spend less time fighting with tools and more time creating.

The learning curve has also flattened thanks to an explosion in online learning resources. A multitude of freely accessible information can be found on sites like ArtStation and Reddit, as well as in YouTube tutorials and Udemy courses. A lot of tutorials are made by professionals and hobbyists who have been there before and are willing to share their knowledge, including their mistakes. It is this culture of openness and support that is perhaps the unsung hero behind 3D’s newfound accessibility.

Another game-changer is virtual and augmented reality. With tools like Oculus Medium and Gravity Sketch, creators can sculpt and animate in 3D space using just their hands and a VR headset. This immersive approach takes the complexity out of modelling on a flat screen and introduces a more intuitive, artistic process closer to working with clay than with code. It is not just more fun; it is a more natural way for people to interact with their 3D creations, especially for those with less technical backgrounds.

For students and educators, this ease of use means 3D is no longer a niche subject but a mainstream tool across disciplines. Engineering students can visualise stress points on a bridge prototype in 3D. Medical students can interact with 3D models of organs. Art students can design virtual worlds or animate their own short films. As these technologies become more embedded in education, we’re setting up the next generation to be not just consumers of 3D media, but creators.

Of course, with all this progress, challenges still exist. High-end animation and photorealistic rendering still demand powerful hardware and time. Realism in motion still requires a good eye and some knowledge of anatomy and physics. But the difference is that now, those challenges are surmountable for far more people. The tools are smarter. The learning curve is gentler. And the communities are more welcoming.

Perhaps the most important change, though, is the shift in mindset. There is a growing belief that creativity should be accessible to everyone — not just professionals or tech-savvy individuals. And that belief is driving innovation in the tools themselves. Every new version of popular software seems to come with AI-enhanced features, cleaner interfaces, and better interoperability with other tools. It’s all about removing friction from the creative process.

In the end, making something in 3D — whether it is a new invention, a digital character, or an animated story — is no longer a lofty dream. It is a real, tangible skill that anyone with curiosity and a bit of persistence can pick up. The future of 3D is not just in Hollywood or Silicon Valley anymore. It is in classrooms, garages, home offices, and anywhere else creativity lives.

* Prof Ts Dr Manjit Singh Sidhu is a Professor at the College of Computing and Informatics, Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN). He is a Fellow of the British Computer Society, Chartered IT Professional, Fellow of the Malaysian Scientific Association, Senior IEEE member and Professional Technologist MBOT Malaysia. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.