MAY 4 — The Petroleum Development Bill 1974 was moved in Parliament by none other than Abdul Taib Mahmud, then Minister for Primary Industries.

At the second reading of the Bill, the minister spoke at length the purport, intent and objective of the Bill.

Before he went on to explain the concept of “Production Sharing Contract" that was introduced by neighbouring oil producing country, Indonesia, and the challenges to be faced by a national oil company proposed under the Bill, the minister duly expressed the Federal Government’s gratitude to the State Governments of Sarawak and Sabah.

He said:

“On behalf of the Federal Government, I would like to express my gratitude to the State Governments of Sarawak and Sabah for their willingness, in the national interest, to cooperate with the Central Government in resolving the impasse and also for their understanding in tabling this Bill in Parliament. I think all Honourable Members will agree that the success of this Bill has proven the ability and competence of the leaders of the two states.”

It was no coincidence that the first to participate in the ensuing debate was Abdul Rahman Ya'kub (Payang, Sarawak) who began as follows:

“The time has come for our country Malaysia to take a very important step that can ensure that the petroleum industry will not only be controlled, regulated, but also given the highest attention by the Government.

“Petroleum, which is so important to the country, should not be a matter of dispute between the states in the Federation, it should be a matter of national interest.

“Therefore, the Sarawak and Sabah State Governments have agreed with the Federal Government of Malaysia to table this Bill in the House this time. Even though the tabling of this Bill is late, [it is better late than never].”

The Petroleum Development Bill 1974 was moved in Parliament by none other than Abdul Taib Mahmud, then Minister for Primary Industries. — Bernama pic

He continued:

“I welcome this Bill and give my full support to the Sarawak State Government which wants to see that... efforts to explore oil materials in our country are accelerated and expedited, especially... liquefied natural gas in Sarawak.

“The delay has occurred because until the establishment of the Ministry of Primary Industries, there was no Department in the Federal Government that understood oil issues, gas issues and others, unlike the Sarawak State Government because oil in the state has been produced since 1910 with the cooperation of Shell Sendirian Berhad.

“With the establishment of Petronas, we will be able to move like those established in Kuwait, Iran, Arab Saudi and other countries.”

On July 25, 1974, the Bill was read for the third time and passed. With the passing of the Bill, Petronas was established on August 17. The rest, as the saying goes, is history.

This year is the 51st anniversary of PDA and Petronas. Let’s relive and revive the spirit of ’74.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.