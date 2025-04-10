APRIL 10 — I refer to the report “Pahang state govt denies court order violation in Musang King durian tree felling operation in Raub”.

According to the report, the Pahang state government denied claims by the Save Musang King Alliance (Samka) that it violated a court order by cutting down about 200 Musang King durian trees in Sungai Klau, Raub on Tuesday (April 8).

State legal adviser Datuk Seri Saiful Edris Zainuddin clarified that the trees were on illegally occupied land and were not protected under any court order.

In “Uphold the law of the land where you live, pray and play” I wrote that unlawful occupation of land is unlawful occupation even if it was by a mosque.

If the land in question is state land, then the state government has the right to take enforcement action against illegal occupants.

So, as Saiful Edris said: “Those who encroach on state land without permission have no legal rights. The state government is within its rights to act and is also prepared to face any legal challenge in court.”

It can now be said that you should uphold the law of the land where you live, pray, play and plant (your durians).

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.