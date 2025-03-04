MARCH 4 — The recent incident involving the mockery of religious rituals — especially during the sacred month of Ramadan — is not just disappointing; it is unacceptable. As Malaysians, we take pride in our diversity, but incidents like this remind us that respect and understanding cannot be taken for granted. Religion is deeply personal, and making it the subject of jokes crosses a line that should never be blurred.

How have we reached a point where some still think this is acceptable?

Let’s be honest—how often have we seen cases where someone makes an offensive remark or action, only to get away with a simple apology or a light fine? This cycle of “buat salah, minta maaf, ulang lagi” (do wrong, apologise, repeat) must end. Respect should not be an option; it should be a standard.

Religious practices are sacred and should never be used as a source of entertainment or humour. If such acts continue to occur, it is clear that there remains a serious lack of awareness regarding religious sensitivities. This is alarming, considering that Malaysians have long lived in a multicultural society where mutual respect should be second nature.

This incident is not just about one mistake; it highlights a broader issue — our approach to religious education and the consequences for those who cross the line. If respect and understanding are not ingrained from a young age, we will continue to see such cases, where ignorance leads to offence and division.

Malaysians have long lived in a multicultural society where mutual respect should be second nature. — Picture by Farhan Najib

We need to be proactive in educating young Malaysians about religious sensitivities, ensuring that they understand the significance of different beliefs and traditions. A well-informed society is a more united one. Religious and cultural awareness must be strengthened, starting with our education system. It is no longer enough to assume that living in a multicultural society will automatically teach people the importance of respect.

But education alone is not enough, there must also be accountability.

A simple apology should not be the only response to actions that insult religious beliefs. When punishments are too lenient, it emboldens others to repeat the same mistakes, knowing there will be little consequence. The authorities must take a firm stance against any actions that belittle or disrespect religious and cultural sensitivities, ensuring that the law serves as both a deterrent and a tool for justice.

In the case of Era FM, I strongly urge them to issue a sincere and public apology, not just as damage control but as a commitment to doing better. At the same time, I call on the authorities to take firm action — not as an act of vengeance, but as a necessary step to reinforce the importance of respecting all religions.

This is not about silencing free speech; it is about setting clear boundaries on what is acceptable in a respectful, multicultural society. We cannot afford to let these incidents slide, or worse, normalise them.

We must do better. Respect starts with us. It starts in our conversations, our education, our media, and most importantly, in our actions. If we want a Malaysia where unity is more than just a slogan, we must work for it — by standing against ignorance, calling out insensitivity, and fostering a culture where diversity is celebrated, not mocked.

We need to stop making excuses and be better Malaysians.

* Syerleena Abdul Rashid is the member of Parliament for Bukit Bendera

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.