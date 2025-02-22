FEBRUARY 22 — In todays rapidly evolving digital era, social media has become more than just a communication platform—it has also turned into a lucrative source of income for certain individuals. The phenomenon of social media influencers, or individuals with significant influence online, has captured the attention of many, particularly young people.

However, behind its rising popularity, this phenomenon has also raised concerns about student dropout rates. Many students are now drawn to the lifestyle of influencers to the extent that they neglect the importance of education. This article explores how the influence of social media influencers can contribute to student dropouts and the challenges in addressing this issue.

One of the main factors leading to student dropouts is the allure of the glamorous lifestyle portrayed by influencers. Many social media influencers showcase a life of luxury, including exclusive vacations, designer clothing, and substantial earnings from their content. Students who see these successes may start to feel that formal education is no longer relevant. They are tempted to abandon their studies in pursuit of becoming influencers, believing it to be a shortcut to wealth without the need to go through the lengthy and challenging academic process.

Moreover, the success stories of influencers who have dropped out of school or university often serve as inspiration for students. Many social media personalities share their journeys of leaving the education system and eventually thriving in the entertainment or business industries. While these stories can be inspiring, they also create a misleading impression that dropping out is not a significant issue and can even lead to success. The reality is that achieving success without education is possible only for a small number of individuals with unique qualities, whereas the majority of dropouts may struggle to secure stable employment in the future.

Social media influence also shifts students’ priorities. With the rise of platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, many students prefer spending their time creating digital content rather than focusing on their studies. The temptation to gain high viewership and earn income through sponsorships or advertisements has led many students to neglect their academic responsibilities. Some even go as far as leaving school or college entirely to focus full-time on an influencer career.

Many students are now drawn to the lifestyle of influencers to the extent that they neglect the importance of education. — AFP pic

Additionally, the social pressure to become famous on social media can take a toll on students’ mental health. In their pursuit of popularity, they often experience stress from having to create engaging content, gain more followers, and maintain a favourable public image. This pressure not only distracts them from their studies but can also lead to emotional and mental exhaustion. In more severe cases, those who fail to achieve the level of popularity they desire may suffer from depression and anxiety, ultimately contributing to their decision to drop out of the education system.

Despite the negative influences, social media and influencers can also have a positive impact if utilised correctly. Some influencers share educational content, motivational messages, and self-improvement insights that can help spark students’ interest in learning. If influential social media figures use their platforms to emphasise the importance of education and balancing academics with personal interests, they can play a crucial role in reducing student dropout rates.

To address the issue of student dropouts due to influencer influence, several measures can be taken. Schools and educational institutions should raise awareness among students about the realities of the influencer industry and the challenges within it. Digital literacy education should be introduced to help students distinguish between the online world and real life. Parents also play a vital role in monitoring their children’s social media activities and guiding them on the importance of education.

Governments and regulatory bodies can also take initiatives to control content that negatively impacts students. Specific policies can be implemented to ensure that influential social media figures adhere to guidelines that do not encourage student dropouts. Additionally, awareness campaigns can be conducted to highlight the importance of education and showcase success stories of individuals who have achieved success through academics.

Ultimately, the social media influencer phenomenon has a profound impact on students, both positively and negatively. While opportunities in the digital world continue to expand, the value of formal education must not be overlooked. It is crucial to guide students in balancing their digital aspirations with their academic responsibilities.

Through collaboration between schools, parents, the government, and influencers themselves, the issue of student dropouts caused by social media influence can be managed and reduced, ensuring a more secure future for the younger generation.

* Mohd Khairi Ismail is a postdoctoral research fellow at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.



