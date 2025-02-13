FEBRUARY 13 — Not going into the arguments for and against its celebration or observance, Valentine’s Day often brings with it the usual fanfare everywhere you see come February 14 — red roses, heart-shaped chocolates, and Instagram posts adorned with declarations of love. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, but sometimes, I wonder if we’ve reduced love to a fleeting sentiment, an aesthetic to display rather than an essence to embody.

When in truth, love isn’t just a feeling — it’s a verb.

It’s the conscious choices we make every single day in how we treat those around us, whether they are our family, friends, colleagues, or even strangers. Viktor Frankl, in his 1946 book Man’s Search for Meaning, wrote, “Love is the ultimate and the highest goal to which man can aspire.” But this love he speaks of isn’t passive or indulgent; it’s active and purposeful, a force that uplifts not just the one who is loved, but also the one who loves.

Consider this: when you hold a door open for someone laden with grocery bags, that’s love. When you set your phone aside to listen to your friend vent about their rough day, that’s love. When you choose patience over anger, forgiveness over resentment, and kindness over indifference, you’re practicing love.

Frankl’s philosophy resonates deeply with me because it acknowledges love not just as a lofty ideal but as a call to action. He wrote of finding meaning in the smallest gestures, especially in the darkest moments. For him, love was not just a refuge but a duty—a way to honour someone’s humanity, even in the toughest of times.

I’m reminded of this every time my wife wipes a stray crumb off my chin while we’re eating, especially in public. After my brain tumour surgery in 2016, the right side of my face was left partially paralysed, causing my mouth to droop slightly. Sometimes, without realising it, bits of food slip down when I take a big bite. And each time, without a word, she reaches over and brushes it away — casually, instinctively. It’s a small gesture, yes, but in those quiet moments, it definitely speaks louder than any ‘I love you.’

It’s the little acts of kindness — a smile, a thoughtful text, a simple ‘How was your day?’ — that stay with us the longest. — Unsplash pic

And the beauty of love as a verb is that it goes beyond romantic relationships. For many of us, it’s easy to focus solely on partners and spouses, but love, in its truest form, knows no boundaries. It’s just as present in the teacher who stays back after class to help a struggling student, or in the colleague who quietly covers for you when you’re having an off day. Love is woven into the fabric of everyday life, waiting to be expressed through intentional, selfless actions.

We often underestimate the impact of these small gestures. Yet, think about the last time someone showed you an unexpected kindness — a stranger’s smile, a friend’s thoughtful text, or a partner’s simple “How was your day?” Such moments, though fleeting, have a way of lingering in our hearts far longer than we expect.

The next time you plan to show your love to that special someone, I invite you to look beyond the flowers and gifts and instead focus on how you can embody love. Show it through words that uplift, deeds that heal, or time that says, “I’m here for you.” Tell your spouse you appreciate them — not just for the big things, but for the countless little things they do. Reach out to an old friend you haven’t spoken to in a while. Thank the Bangladeshi waiter at your local mamak for wiping your table before taking your orders. Send that cute kitten video that sings the viral ROSÉ & Bruno Mars’ song.

The essence of love lies in its simplicity. It’s not about grand gestures or elaborate displays but about the everyday actions that affirm someone’s worth and make their world a little brighter. As Frankl so eloquently put it, love is not something we merely aspire to;

It’s something we do.

*Nahrizul Adib Kadri is a professor of biomedical engineering and the Principal of Ibnu Sina Residential College, Universiti Malaya.

**This is the personal opinion of the writers or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.