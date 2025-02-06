FEBRUARY 6 — When politicians and community leaders took turns to respond to (if not criticise) religious affairs minister Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar’s written Dewan Rakyat reply on the guidelines for Muslims attending non-Muslim events or celebrations, I took a different turn.

I turned to the written reply itself.

The reply is an answer to Question No. 46 by Permatang Pauh MP Muhammad Fawwaz Bin Mohamad Jan. It can be read here.

At paragraph 6 of the reply, the minister refers to “Garis Panduan 2005” — that is “Garis Panduan Orang Islam Turut Merayakan Hari Kebesaran Agama Orang Bukan Islam” issued by the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) Fatwa Committee at its 68th meeting on April 12, 2005. (See paragraph 1 of the reply)

The 2005 guidelines can be read here.

So, there have been guidelines for Muslims attending non-Muslim events or celebrations for almost 20 years.

Lest we forget, the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs, or Majlis Kebangsaan Hal Ehwal Islam Malaysia (MKI), is a national coordinating body of the State Islamic Religious Councils. The Council was created in 1968 at the behest of the Conference of Rulers in recognising the need to have a national body to streamline the development and advancement of Islamic affairs.

The secretariat for the Council is the Department of Islamic Development of Malaysia, better known as Jakim, under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Jakim does not issue the guidelines. It is the Council.

The first function of the Council is to discuss, deliberate and recommend on matters referred to it by the Conference of Rulers, the State Islamic Religious Council, the State government or any member of the Council.

Another function of the Council is to advise the Conference of Rulers, the State government, the Council of Islamic Religious Affairs on administration of Islam, Islamic education and Islamic law to improve and to standardise such matters.

The Council’s creation and establishment is at the behest of the Conference of Rulers which is a constitutional body on the administration of Islam at the national level.

The current chair of the Council is the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Na’im has reportedly called against polemicising the matter.

Na’im clarified that the guidelines were advisory in nature and aimed at fostering “social and cultural” harmony among Malaysia’s multi-religious society.

He reiterated the guidelines were still undergoing consultations with the relevant authorities, including state Islamic religious councils, and would be reviewed when the muzakarah committee of the Council meets from February 25-27.

It is there in the minister’s written reply.

So, take the turn to the minister and engage him on the current guidelines and the proposed guidelines.

