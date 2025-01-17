JANUARY 17 — In an era where tales of endurance capture the imagination, the Palestinian people have scripted an epic of survival against the crushing gears of warfare. This isn’t just resistance; it’s a masterclass in holding the line when every odd is stacked against you.

In this high-stakes game of geopolitical brinkmanship, it was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who ended up staring into the abyss—and it blinked back. For what seemed like an eternity, Netanyahu played the role of the stubborn stalwart, blocking paths to peace with the obstinacy of a man convinced of his own infallibility.

The plot thickened dramatically when Netanyahu’s defence architect, Yoav Gallant, tossed his hat into the ring of resignation. Gallant, the brain behind the drawn-out conflict, laid it out bluntly: the military’s toolbox in Gaza was bone-dry. Yet, Netanyahu, ever the gambler, doubled down on his bet against peace, shrugging off a Hamas-brokered deal even as the CIA director looked on.

Autumn rolled in, and with it, Netanyahu’s last-ditch effort—the Generals’ Plan. This wasn’t just a strategy; it was a scorched-earth gambit to purge northern Gaza of its people, marking anyone who dared stay as a terrorist. The plan, as extreme as a shot of overbrewed espresso, was so starkly at odds with the rules of war that even former Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon called it out as a war crime, a chilling venture into ethnic cleansing.

The centrepiece of Netanyahu’s desperate strategy was the Netzarim Corridor—a militarized slash through Gaza’s heart, aiming to cleave its territory and displace thousands. This audacious move was intended to redraw the map, permanently blocking displaced Palestinians from ever returning. It was a line drawn not in the sand, but in concrete.

A demonstrator with a Lebanese flag celebrates news on a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in Berlin, Germany, January 15, 2025. — Reuters pic

Yet, for all the bluster and military hardware, the Biden administration sat back. President Joe Biden, a self-professed Zionist, despite his lofty speeches, kept the arms flowing into Israel, enabling what many saw as acts of genocide. Antony Blinken, his Secretary of State, found himself the least-trusted diplomat in the region—a title earned through a mix of diplomatic faux pas and misread rooms.

When the ceasefire was finally etched into reality, it laid bare the monumental scale of Israel’s strategic blunders. The agreement compelled Israel to pull back from its ambitious land grabs and, more pointedly, allowed Palestinians to reclaim their homes in northern Gaza—a tacit admission of failure to clear the area of its residents.

This ceasefire isn’t just a pause in hostilities—it’s a spotlight on Israel’s unravelling war aims. Netanyahu’s narrative of a quick, decisive victory has disintegrated, leaving behind a nation grappling with the reality of an unwinnable war against a determined, if outgunned, opponent.

The ceasefire shatters any illusions of an easy path to subdue Gaza. Instead, it highlights the resilience and unbreakable spirit of the Palestinian people. Their refusal to be uprooted, even under the relentless barrage of a modern military, isn’t just a footnote in the annals of conflict; it’s a bold headline.

As we parse through the aftermath, what’s abundantly clear is this: the landscape of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has shifted irreversibly. Gaza’s stand isn’t just about survival; it’s about a resounding declaration that they are here to stay, no matter the firepower thrown their way. And as the dust settles, this message resonates louder than ever: you can’t bomb away a people’s will to exist. This isn’t just a ceasefire; it’s a testament to the enduring power of steadfast hearts in the face of overwhelming odds.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.