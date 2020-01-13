Dr M: No one above the law, not even me

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has insisted today that even he could be jailed if he had gone against the law, amid criminal accusations against his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s members. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has insisted today that even he could be jailed if he had gone against the law, amid criminal accusations against his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s members.

“We will have to wait for full information before we can decide what to do.

“Of course, we will adhere to the rule of law. If anyone breaks the law, no matter who — even if I break the law, I will go to jail,” Dr Mahathir was quoted saying in The Star.

The Bersatu chairman was asked about Selangor Bersatu Youth chief, Adhif Syan Abdullah, who was caught along with 17 others for participating in a private drug-fuelled party in the early hours of yesterday morning, which precipitated a police raid and subsequent arrests.

He said this after visiting the new Serendah Rail Yard belonging to Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd.

Others supposedly arrested following the raid include the implicated assemblyman’s personal aide, special officers to the home minister and youth and sports minister, an assistant of the prime minister’s political secretary, and a student from Unitar University in Kelana Jaya.

An Indonesian woman was also among those arrested, with an officer from of the Subang Golf Course council the only one testing negative for drugs.

Apparently, police seized 0.8 grammes of ketamine and a cigarette believed to contain marijuana, along with a deck of cards and several gambling chips from the scene.

Adhif maintained that he was not at the venue when the raid happened. He insisted he was at home during the time and did not discount the work of outside parties trying to sabotage him as the Bersatu party elections take place sometime this month.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed the arrest of 17 individuals but refused to elaborate on their identities, citing fears of jeopardising ongoing investigations.