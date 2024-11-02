(1) This Act may be cited as the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act 1993 and applies only to the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan.

(2) This Act shall apply to the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Clause 3. Mufti and Deputy Mufti (1) The Yang di-Pertuan Agong may, on the advice of the Minister after consulting the Majlis, appoint a Mufti and such number of Deputy Mufti for the Federal Territories. (2) A person is qualified to be a Mufti or a Deputy Mufti if— (a) he is a citizen of Malaysia; (b) he is an Ahli Sunah Waljamaah; and (c) he has expertise in Islamic Law. (3) The appointment of the Mufti and the Deputy Mufti shall be published in the Gazette. (4) For the purposes of this section, “Ahli Sunah Waljamaah” means any person who upholds to the Quran and Sunah— (a) in respect of akidah, by following the principles sourced from al-Asyairah and al-Maturidiyah stream; (b) in respect of syariah, by following the Mazhab Syafie or in certain circumstances follow any one of the Mazhab Hanafi, Maliki or Hanbali or legal ijtihad which has been decided by the Fatwa Committee; and (c) in respect of sufism, by following the principles brought by Imam Junaid al-Baghdadi and Imam al-Ghazali.