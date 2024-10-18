OCTOBER 18 — There is clearly a bone to pick with religious affairs minister Dr Na’im Mokhtar.

The “bone” is the so-called controversial Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024 which has been criticised as being not only unconstitutional but a hindrance to freedom of thought as well as academic freedom in the name of religion.

The definition of Ahli Sunah Waljamaah is at the core of one of the criticisms. Clause 3(4) of the Bill defines the term to mean “any person who upholds to the Quran and Sunah —

(a) in respect of akidah, by following the principles sourced from al-Asyairah and al-Maturidiyah stream;

(b) in respect of shariah, by following the Mazhab Syafie or in certain circumstances follow any one of the Mazhab Hanafi, Maliki or Hanbali or legal ijtihad which has been decided by the Fatwa Committee; and

(c) in respect of sufism, by following the principles brought by Imam Junaid al-Baghdadi and Imam al-Ghazali.

But why the criticism?

Berita Harian reported in July that the Selangor Mufti Department fully supported the definition of Ahli Sunah Waljamaah based on the doctrine of al-Asyairah and al-Maturidiyah as a source of authority for the Mufti Department to improve the effectiveness of institutional services concerned.

Mufti of Selangor, Dr Anhar Opir, reportedly said it was in line with the order of the Sultan of Selangor when His Majesty was Chairman of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs of Malaysia (MKI) which was expressed during the 69th MKI Meeting held on 6 March last year.

Anhar further said that the order affirmed the institution of the Malay Monarchs to inherit the Ahli Sunah Waljamaah school of thought with the creed of Imam al-Ashari, fiqh of the school of Imam Shafie and the school of Sufism of Imam al-Ghazali.

“This tradition has become a model and Islamic practice in our country that needs to be used as a guideline in making any important decisions related to Islamic institutions,” he added.

Dr Na’im has explained that the Bill has undergone a detailed and lengthy drafting process to ensure that a comprehensive and well-ordered Bill is prepared, in line with the Federal Constitution and applicable laws.

One may not agree with him. But let’s agree to disagree.

